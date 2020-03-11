WHO’S BACK : Junior Nick Brahms returns at center after starting 10 games over the last two seasons. Junior Brodarious Hamm, junior Austin Troxell, junior Alec Jackson and senior Prince Michael Sammons return at tackle while junior Tashawn Manning, sophomore Jalil Irvin and sophomore Kameron Stutts returns at guard. Irvin could also work at center

WHO’S GONE : Six seniors that combined for 135 starts will have to be replaced including four that finished the 2019 season as starters. Moving on are Prince Tega Wanogho, Marquel Harrell, Kaleb Kim, Mike Horton, Jack Driscoll and Bailey Sharp.

AUBURN | It’s the biggest question mark on Auburn’s offense going into the 2020 season. A look at the offensive line position before the start of spring practice on March 16.

WHO’S NEW: Auburn redshirted three freshmen last fall that could all figure into the starting five or two-deep in tackle Justin Osborne, guard Keiondre Jones and center/guard Kamaar Bell. Three of AU’s 2020 signees have also enrolled in junior college tackle Kilian Zierer (injured) and high school guards/centers Avery Jernigan and Tate Johnson.

WHO’S NEXT: Two of AU’s five offensive line signees, junior college tackle Brenden Coffey and high school guard/tackle Jeremiah Wright, are scheduled to enroll at the end of May.

OUTLOOK: Nothing could limit Auburn’s potential offensive production this fall more than the offensive line. Finding a starting unit as soon as possible and getting those five as many reps together as possible will be a priority. However, with Zierer, the JUCO offensive tackle, not expected to be ready until preseason practice in August, that may be impossible.

It’s left tackle where Zierer is expected to compete along with Jackson, a converted defensive lineman, and potentially Troxell and/or Osborne that remains the biggest question. Troxell is coming off his third knee surgery and it’s unclear to what extent he’ll be able to participate in spring. Auburn has struggled recruiting offensive tackles over the past five classes, which really limits the talent and experience currently available. At right tackle, Hamm was the backup for most of last year and could be the heir apparent but perhaps Troxell, Coffey or Wright in the fall, or another tackle will step up, or a guard, like Hamm was his first two years at AU, gets a look. It’s seems unlikely Sammons will be in the mix for a starting spot based on previous spring and fall practices.

It’s certainly not out of the question that first-year offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. could shuffle his players around to different spots in order to get the best five on the field so it would be a mistake to pigeonhole any of the players to a set position at this time.

At the guard positions, Jones earned a lot of praise during bowl practice and Irvin was one of the most improved players during preseason practice last fall. Manning and Stutts have some experience and could certainly figure into the competition for the first-team as well. I expect Bell to compete for a backup job at center but he’s also a possibility at guard. Jernigan and Tate probably won’t play this fall but they could also figure in at guard or tackle. With his starting experience, it would be a surprise if anyone but Brahms started at center.

Auburn will hold its A-Day game April 11 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

