WHO’S NEW : O.C. Brothers and Kameron Brown both redshirted last fall and will have an opportunity to earn some playing time this fall.

WHO’S BACK : Everybody including returning starters, senior K.J. Britt and sophomore Owen Pappoe, and top backups, senior Chandler Wooten and junior Zakoby McClain. More depth will come from sophomore Josh Marsh and a pair of redshirt freshmen.

AUBURN | Auburn returns a lot of talent and experience in the heart of its defense. A look at the linebacker position before the start of spring practice on March 16.

WHO’S NEXT: Linebackers coach Travis Williams signed another strong class in 2020 with Wesley Steiner, Desmond Tisdoll and Cam Riley all scheduled to enroll at the end of May. Steiner, a Rivals250 standout, had 81 tackles as a senior. Tisdol was a standout linebacker and running back in high school along with playing basketball and baseball. Riley was a standout linebacker and wideout in high school.

OUTLOOK: Evaluate, recruit, develop, coach — Williams ticks all boxes when it comes to his linebackers. He replaced three talented seniors a year ago and the group may have been better in 2019. Britt stepped into Deshaun Davis’ shoes in the middle and finished third on the team with 69 tackles and 10.0 tackles-for-loss. He should be one of AU’s leaders this season. Pappoe started 12 games as a true freshman last season, totaling 49 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.

McClain had 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, and cemented himself into Iron Bowl history with his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Alabama. Wooten showed a lot of versatility with his ability to backup Britt inside or play outside. He had 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and one interception. Britt, Pappoe, McClain and Wooten should give the Tigers one of the nation’s best linebacker corps.

Because of AU’s depth, Marsh, Brothers and Brown are probably going to have to bide their time at linebacker, take advantage of opportunities against non-conference foes and make a strong push for playing time on special teams. Steiner, Tisdoll and Riley are in a similar position and it’s possible all or most of the three true freshmen will redshirt this fall.

However, there’ll be an open competition this spring and fall, and Pappoe was able to pass by some veterans to earn a starting spot last year and each one of the younger linebackers will have the same opportunity.

Auburn will hold its A-Day game April 11 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

MORE POSITION CHECKLISTS

OFFENSE: RB

