WHO’S BACK : Auburn is fortunate to be returning a lot of experience at the position in seniors Tyrone Truesdell and DaQuan Newkirk, and junior Coyniss Miller. Truesdell has started 11 games including nine last year, and Newkirk one start last season. Truesdell, Newkirk and Miller have combined to play in 72 career games.

WHO’S GONE : Auburn must replace consensus All-American and future high NFL Draft pick Derrick Brown going into 2020. That’s not entirely possible considering he’s one of the best defensive tackles in Auburn history along with being a strong leader and mentor on and off the field.

AUBURN | There’s no telling when or if Auburn will hold spring practice, but I’m determined to finish what I started so here’s an in-depth look at the defensive tackle position.

WHO’S NEW: Auburn didn’t redshirt any defensive tackles or sign any early enrollees, but there are a couple of sophomores in Jaren Handy and Caleb Johnson that could eventually transition from defensive end to defensive tackle. Handy played in seven games last season, Johnson six.

WHO’S NEXT: Auburn added two or three defensive tackles in the 2020 class that are scheduled to arrive this summer in junior college signees Marquis Burks and Dre Butler, and Rivals100 standout Jay Hardy. Butler can also play defensive end. Another defensive end signee, Daniel Foster-Allen, is a potential defensive tackle within the next couple of years.

OUTLOOK: Rodney Garner has a long and proven history of recruiting and developing quality defensive lines and this season shouldn’t be any different despite the loss of Brown and defensive end Marlon Davidson. Auburn’s d-line might not be as dominating as last season, but it should still be pretty salty.

Garner will want to establish a five-man rotation at tackle with at least four players he can rely on and a fifth that’s either a solid veteran or an up and coming youngster. He’s got five in Truesdell, Newkirk, Miller, Burks and Hardy. It will be interesting to see how the order works out after spring (maybe) and preseason practices along with the first few games of the season.

I expect Burks and/or Hardy could make a push into that two-deep fairly quickly, but because they’re not arriving until the summer (coronavirus pandemic pending), it might be into the season before they’re able to fully earn Garner’s trust. Burks had 39 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and five sacks as a sophomore at Iowa Central Community College. Hardy’s full senior stats aren’t available but he had two sacks in the Division II AAA state title game, which McCallie won 28-7 over Montgomery Bell Academy. Hardy certainly has the frame and athleticism to develop into a dominating defensive lineman under Garner.

When I look at Truesdell, Newkirk and Miller, I see solid veteran players with the potential to take a step forward and become real playmakers. Truesdell had a pretty productive junior season with 31 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks. Offenses won’t have to be concerned with Brown and Davidson this fall, however, so Truesdell will need to step up his play to repeat or even improve on that production. Truesdell has made tremendous strides since coming to Auburn on and off the field and it wouldn't be surprising if he finished his career with a big senior season.

Newkirk and Miller probably have the most potential to take a big step forward. Newkirk was working back from a second Achilles injury last season, and has the athletic potential to be a playmaker from the defensive tackle position. Miller has that same potential if he can push himself a little harder on and off the field.

Garner likes a lot of flexibility along his front so players like Handy, Johnson and Butler could definitely be in the mix at defensive tackle, especially in pass rushing situations.

Auburn is still scheduled to hold its A-Day game April 11 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

