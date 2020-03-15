WHO’S BACK : Auburn returns some experience and depth in seniors Big Kat Bryant and T.D. Moultry, and sophomores Derick Hall, Jaren Handy and Caleb Johnson. Bryant has played in 39 games with 14 starts while Moultry has played in 38 games. Hall played in 10 games with three starts as a true freshman while Handy played in seven games and Johnson six.

WHO’S GONE : Second-team All-American Marlon Davidson has used up his eligibility and should be a high selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Nick Coe left before the bowl game and is also a projected draft pick.

AUBURN | There’s no telling when or if Auburn will hold spring practice, but I’m determined to finish what I started so here’s an in-depth look at the defensive end and Buck positions.

WHO’S NEW: Redshirt freshman Colby Wooden played in four games last year while the Tigers added a lot more talent in true freshmen Zykeivous Walker and Romello Height, who both enrolled in January.

WHO’S NEXT: Auburn signed a big group of defensive linemen in the 2020 class including second-team All-KJCCC defensive end Dre Butler and prep defensive end Daniel Foster-Allen.

OUTLOOK: Hall ended the season with starts against Alabama and Minnesota and will enter 2020 as a favorite to win the starting Buck position. In limited snaps, he had 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and two quarterback hurries. Bryant, however, started 12 games at Buck last fall totaling 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. If Bryant doesn’t move over to fill Davidson’s spot at defensive end, he would likely start at Buck.

Moultry, who had one sack last season, Wooden and Height should provide plenty of depth at Buck. Wooden could also get a look at defensive end. He was overcoming an injury early last fall and could really come on after an offseason in Auburn’s strength and conditioning program. Coming in, I thought Moultry had the potential to be an impact player at AU. It hasn’t happened yet, but he’s played a lot of ball and perhaps he’ll have a breakout senior season. Height had 16 sacks as a high school senior and looks like a future standout at the position.

Defensive end likely starts with Bryant and/or Handy, but Butler could make a big move up the depth chart when he arrives later this summer. He had 66 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss and 11.5 sacks at JUCO last fall. Handy got a lot of quality experience as a backup last season and has the look of a future starter at defensive end or possibly defensive tackle.

Walker, who had 85 tackles, 29.0 tackles-for-loss and 11.0 sacks as a senior, is a special talent that can’t be counted out of the race for a starting position or a spot in the two-deep at defensive end. Wooden could be in the mix too and Johnson should provide depth. Foster-Allen is a potential redshirt his first fall, but you never know how ready a true freshman will be until they lineup against the big boys.

Overall, this could be one of the most talented and deepest positions on the team, especially if one or more of the Bucks steps up into a dangerous edge pass rusher.

Auburn’s A-Day game, originally scheduled for April 11, has been postponed after the SEC announced all organized team activities were suspended through April 15.

