"It was great," Lambert-Smith said. "I’m not gonna lie. I’m big on relationships. I like to get the feel, that’s why I had to come up here. Coach (Marcus) Davis, Coach Heath (Dedeaux), everybody genuine guys. It was great, I’m not gonna lie."

Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith , who was the Nittany Lions' leading receiver last season, made an official visit to the Plains Thursday through Saturday.

One of the top portal wide receivers was in Auburn to end the week.

Auburn is seeking to add one receiver out of the transfer portal and Lambert-Smith fits what the Tigers are looking to add. With four productive years at Penn State on his resume, Lambert-Smith could add another veteran presence to a young receiver room.

"Coming here and just being a guy who can help the young guys," Lambert-Smith said. "Lead a fairly young group, it’s also a challenge. I love challenges. Like I told them, I’m definitely high on them, but I gotta finish other visits. Definitely, they’re in the mix for sure."

He'll head to Texas A&M to close out the weekend and USC next weekend, with Colorado also likely to get a visit in between. Other programs continue to contact Lambert-Smith, who hasn't ruled out visiting more programs.

"I’m just gonna take my time with it, make sure it’s the right fit," Lambert-Smith said. "I’ve got one year left and I just want to make sure I’m around a great environment where you feel wanted, loved. I’m big on relationships, so that’s what I’m gonna base my choice on."

His relationship with Davis, while still fresh, grew at an alarming rate during his visit to the Plains.

"One of the most genuine dudes I’ve probably met and I’ve only been here two days," Lambert-Smith said. "We had real convos and I can see through a lot. I got very great energy from Coach (Davis)."

Same thing went for head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Real great talk with him," Lambert-Smith said. "Just telling him about my situation, where I’m coming in here, what my vision is. He also kept it real with me, I felt like it was real genuine from him. They say southern hospitality, it was great. I’m big on relationships."