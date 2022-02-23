Point guards bring the heat

Auburn improves to 25-3 overall and 13-2 in the SEC.

Four days after combining for just five points on 2 of 11 shooting, Zep Jasper and Wendell Green totaled 29 points to lead the 3rd-ranked Tigers to a 77-64 win over Ole Miss at Neville Arena.

"We talked about trying to cut back on our turnovers. Challenged our point guards to play better," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "I thought Wendell and Zep were terrific tonight. I thought that we’re best when everybody contributes."

Jasper finished with a season-high 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Green added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

“I don’t think we did anything different. We just hit shots," said Green. "We hit shots that we know we can make. We’ve been working all week. We’ve been kind of in a slump lately, but once we hit shots, that’s just what our offense looks like.”

The Tigers led 43-31 at halftime but Ole Miss opened the second half on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to just three points.

Auburn struck right back with an 11-1 run capped by a layup and-1 by Green to put the Tigers back in control, 58-44.

Walker Kessler just missed his third triple-double of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots. Jabari Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds.

AU shot 45.8 percent from the floor including 9 of 25 3-pointers, and out-rebounded OM 37-35. AU’s bench out-scored OM 30 -26.

The Tigers play the first of two consecutive road games at No. 17 Tennessee Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.