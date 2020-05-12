Al Pogue has been at Auburn for just three months, but the outside linebackers/bucks coach already is making a difference on the recruiting trail. Just ask Jimmori Robinson. Robinson, a junior college outside linebacker/buck, has Auburn very high on his list and Pogue is a major reason why. “That’s my guy right there,” Robinson said. “He’s a great dude and a great person. We have a great relationship. He always checks on me, makes sure I’m well and gives me great inspiration. My grandma likes him a lot, too.”

Robinson, a sophomore at Monroe Community College in New Rochelle, N.Y., received an offer from Auburn in March. He’s never visited Auburn, but hopes to soon. “I did a virtual tour of Auburn last Wednesday,” Robinson said. “And I FaceTime with Coach Pogue. He tells me how much they like me and how Auburn would be good for me academically. He’s told me about the history and tradition at Auburn, all the great stuff at Auburn.”

Robinson also has spoken with Gus Malzahn and defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“They are recruiting me hard,” Robinson said. “Coach Pogue wants me to play outside linebacker, the buck position, and wants me to be an impact player right away.” It all sounds good to Robinson. “Auburn is really high on my list,” he said. “I love Auburn. My family loves it. They love where it is and the history of the program. Auburn seems like a great place, a big campus but a small family, and I like that. I can’t wait to get down there for a visit.” Robinson, who is 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, also has offers from Syracuse, Louisiana, Missouri State, Florida A&M, Albany and Austin Peay, and interest from Virginia Tech, Oregon, Washington State, Cal and Marshall. Robinson, originally from Alexandria, Va., spent his freshman season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. He is on track to graduate from Monroe in December with three years to play two.