Gus Malzahn has made his decision.

Auburn's head coach has hired West Virginia assistant Al Pogue to augment the Tigers' defensive staff, AuburnSports.com has learned. Pogue's specific positional responsibility will be determined at a later date.

Pogue, 44, spent three seasons as an off-the-field administrator for Malzahn beginning in 2011. He handled special teams quality control, offensive quality control and high-school relations during his time on the Plains. He left in 2014 to coach cornerbacks at Troy — a post he held for five seasons until following head coach Neal Brown to West Virginia last winter. Pogue coached outside linebackers for the Mountaineers during the 2019 season.

A Mobile native who played college ball at Alabama State, Pogue has spent the past six seasons primarily recruiting Alabama, Georgia and Florida. That experience will come in handy for the Tigers; Pogue is replacing Marcus Woodson, who was one of the program's top recruiters before leaving for Florida State last month.