AUBURN | Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball are back for another championship run. The Tigers, the 2021-22 SEC regular season champions, began preseason practice Monday with three returning starters and another talented group of newcomers that will work to replace two first-round NBA draft picks. “So the question is have the returning players improved enough … for us to be able to compete for the SEC championship again,” said Pearl. “Love my depth. I like the chemistry, like the work ethic. We obviously had a great summer.”

Jasper (Zach Bland/AuburnSports.com)

One returning player isn’t currently available. Senior wing Allen Flanigan, who has started 50 career games, is out indefinitely for personal reasons. “Family matters and no timeframe right now,” Pearl said. The backcourt remains deep, however with the return of point guards Zep Jasper and Wendell Green, shooting guards K.D. Johnson and Lior Berman, and wing Chris Moore. Freshman Chance Westry can play any of the three guard spots while freshman Tre Donaldson can play the point or off-guard. During Auburn’s trip to Israel this summer, Westry got a lot of minutes at point guard while Jasper got a lot of work at off-guard. Senior Jaylin Williams returns and will compete with freshman Yohan Traore at forward while the center position is deep with Dylan Cardwell and Babatunde Akingbola returning and the addition of Morehead State transfer Johni Broome, who can also play forward. "Oh, yeah, there's gonna be a lot of competition for playing time,” said Jasper. “but we're one of those teams -- we play 10 to 11 guys. A lot of guys get around the same minutes, like last year, but you know, as you work hard, you do the right things, you know, you'll be blessed by doing the right things with BP."