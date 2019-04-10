"He’s got an edge," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "He has a year experience. He’s confident, knows what he’s doing now and he plays with an edge. He’s setup to have a really good season and that’s probably the best way to put it."

Not bad for a player that was known more for his track escapades in high school and played wide receiver his first year at Auburn. Now, going into his junior season, Igbinoghene has his coaches and teammates excited for the future.

AUBURN | Noah Igbinoghene exceeded just about every expectation in his first year playing cornerback. He played in all 13 games, starting nine, and finished fifth on the team with 50 tackles and added a team-best 11 pass breakups.

Igbinoghene is expected to take over for Jamel Dean as the Tigers’ top coverage cornerback this fall. He’ll be part of a secondary that includes senior cornerback Javaris Davis and talented second-year corners Christian Tutt and Roger McCreary.

“He’s so athletic and it’s in his genes,” Davis said. “I think what he did last year was just a little glimpse and this year he’s going to really take it to another level.”

Both of Igbinoghene’s parents, Faith and Festus Igbinoghene, are former SEC and Olympic track athletes. Noah also runs track at Auburn, competing in the triple jump and long jump.

But it’s on the football field where he’s really excelling and could play his way into a high NFL draft pick by this time next year.

“There’s so much confidence, so much,” said Igbinoghene of his second year on defense. “Playing corner is one of the hardest positions on the filed because you’re by yourself kind of a deal. I’m getting way more confident. I’m getting way more feel for the game.”

And Igbinoghene has a lot of confidence in Auburn’s defense as it wraps up spring drills and looks toward the 2019 season.

“Just to come together even more and more. Just get more close as a defense,” said Igbinoghene of his goals to closeout spring. “We have all the intangibles, we have all the ability in all skill positions and I think it’s just the effort, it’s the tackling, it’s the mental toughness, it’s all that that’s coming together. We have all the intangibles to do whatever we want on the field.”

Auburn held its 13th practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers will hold a special situations practice on Friday and then conclude spring with the A-Day game Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.