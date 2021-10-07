Players 'super excited' for Tipoff at Toomer's

But now, the event is back on. Both Auburn's men's and women's basketball teams will be in attendance on Thursday.

Auburn's Tipoff at Toomer's event is making its long-awaited return on Thursday at 7 CT after being unable to host it due to weather two years ago and COVID canceling it last year.

While the event itself isn't new, it's new to a lot of the players that are new to Auburn. They've heard about it from teammates and coaches, but they're ready to experience it themselves.

“Super excited," center Walker Kessler said. "Hopefully the weather holds out. I’ve seen videos of it and stuff so I’m pretty excited about it. It looks fun. It looks really fun.”

Before deciding whether or not to bring it back, Bruce Pearl asked the players if they wanted to do it. It ended up being a resounding yes.

And for freshman Jabari Smith, it's his first exposure to the Auburn fanbase in a basketball environment as a player.

"You know, older guys have been telling me about it when they were here their freshman year and how much fun it was, the experience, how much love they got from the fans," Smith said. "I'm just really looking forward to it. This is kind of the first time, you know, me being in front of all of the Auburn fans and stuff like that. So, I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be fun."

The event will include dunk competitions, 3-point contests and other opportunities for the teams to show off some stuff.

For the dunk competition, Pearl thought junior Devan Cambridge was a "leader in the clubhouse" early on, but said walk-ons Lior Berman and Chandler Leopard could surprise. Kessler said he doesn't plan to participate in the dunk contest, but might enter the 3-point contest.

The main one for him, though, was entering a karaoke competition. Kessler joked that he planned to sing Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton.

Tipoff at Toomer's is also an opportunity for students and fans to get involved with local downtown businesses, and Pearl encouraged them to do so. Tipoff at Toomer's is free to attend and it will also be streamed on SEC Network+.

More information on Tipoff at Toomer's from Auburn's press release:

-Starting at 3 a.m. CT on Thursday morning, the following streets will be closed: W. Magnolia Ave. at Wright St., S College St. at Thach Ave., E Magnolia Ave. at Gay St. and N. College St. at Tichenor Ave.

-Parking will be available throughout the day and into the evening in the Wright Street Parking Deck (140 Wright St.), AuburnBank's Burton Street Parking Deck (149 Burton St.), Gay Street Parking Lot, East Glenn Avenue Parking Lot, Felton Little Park and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex on Opelika Road. Additional parking for the event is available after 5:30 p.m. at RBD Library, the Comer Lot and the lots behind O.D. Smith and Ingram halls.

Schedule:

3 a.m. – Downtown Street closure begins

4 p.m. - Downtown Merchants Entertainment District and Samford Lawn Fan Fest begin

6 p.m. - Tiger Talk Radio Broadcast live on the court

7 p.m. – On-Court activities begin

9 p.m. – Event ends

10 p.m. - Downtown Merchants Entertainment District ends