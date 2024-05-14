And Durkin, who was hired as defensive coordinator in January, would add one more word — effort.

Those are some of the key words that Auburn’s players and coaches have used to describe the new defense under D.J. Durkin.

“I think for us it's really focused on we want to be really aggressive with everything we do,” said Durkin. “We want to apply pressure on the quarterback and to me defense is so much about effort, how do we tackle and how do you execute more than what you do.”

One of the biggest differences in Durkin’s defense compared to last year is the freedom and versatility given to the defensive line.

“I like how we can do four-down front and three-down front,” said defensive lineman Trill Carter. “Because that's what we did at Texas. I really like it. I can play the zero or I can play the 2i or the 3-tech.”

Carter is one of four defensive line transfers brought in by D-line coach Vontrell King-Williams, who is excited about what his players can do in the new defense.

“I think what it really comes down to is scheme-wise. I thought our scheme last year was solid. Our scheme this year is really, really, good because it allows our guys to play with freedom,” said King-Williams.

“Now, we’re going to teach them the techniques and the nuances of the defense and that you can’t mess up, but at the same time, we’re not here to just take on double-teams and stuff like that. We’re going to go and we’re going to make plays.”