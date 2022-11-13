Lamar Seymore's first Auburn game surprised him. The Tigers were 3-6 heading into the game, facing off against another 3-6 team, but that didn't matter. Carnell Williams was serving as the interim head coach and fans packed into a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium. "That was very surprising," Seymore said. "I didn’t know it would get like that."

Lamar Seymore took an official visit to Auburn this weekend. (Bryan Matthews | AuburnSports.com)

Currently committed to Pittsburgh, the wide receiver visited Auburn officially over the weekend, the last official visit he'll take before he signs in December. He attended the game, spoke with coaches and toured Auburn's new football-only facility that's set to open before the end of the year. "It ain’t completely done but it’s going to be nice when it’s finished," Seymore said. Among the coaches Seymore spoke with were special teams coach Roc Bellantoni and wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. "They’re good coaches," Seymore said. "They keep it real straight up with me. They tell me what I need to know and all that. I got a good relationship with them."