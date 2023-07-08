Pike Road DE commits to Auburn
Malik Blocton is coming home.
The four-star defensive end out of Pike Road, Ala., has been recruited by Auburn for years. It's been a popular visit destination for him throughout his recruitment, and Saturday, he announced his commitment to the Tigers.
"I feel like I got a good chance to go in and play," Blocton said on why he chose Auburn. "I feel at home at Auburn."
Auburn beat out Texas, Florida and Alabama for the four-star.
While there's been a decent bit of turnover in Auburn's coaching staff over the last few years, the Tigers were always a factor in Blocton's recruitment. They became an even bigger factor when defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett arrived with head coach Hugh Freeze.
"He’s one of the best recruiters in the world," Blocton said. "He’s probably the best recruiter I talked to. He’s so cool and laid back, and he’s a really good coach."
Blocton knew Garrett from his days at Liberty, as with Freeze. Auburn's first-year head coach had spent time recruiting Blocton's older brother, Marcus Harris, while at Liberty.
Harris ended up at Auburn and now Blocton will have an opportunity to wear the same navy and orange threads as his brother. Freeze has big plans for Blocton, too.
"Coach Freeze wants me to come in and work hard and play early as a freshman," Blocton said. "He felt like I’m one of the guys that could do it."
With Blocton's commitment, Auburn is now up to 10 commits in its 2024 class. He joins linebackers Joseph Phillips and D'Angelo Barber on the defensive side, along with defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis and Kensley Faustin.
Offensively, Auburn has four commits: quarterback Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, receiver Bryce Cain and tight end Martavious Collins.