Malik Blocton is coming home. The four-star defensive end out of Pike Road, Ala., has been recruited by Auburn for years. It's been a popular visit destination for him throughout his recruitment, and Saturday, he announced his commitment to the Tigers. "I feel like I got a good chance to go in and play," Blocton said on why he chose Auburn. "I feel at home at Auburn." Auburn beat out Texas, Florida and Alabama for the four-star.

Malik Blocton committed to Auburn Saturday. (Rivals.com)