Auburn’s wait for a return visit from Nathan Pickering is over. Well, almost.

Pickering, a four-star defensive lineman from Seminary, Miss., has set an official visit to Auburn for June 22-24.

Pickering, the No. 3 overall recruit in Mississippi, last visited Auburn in February.

“(Auburn) obviously will be a factor for me,” Pickering said after the visit. “When I put my top schools out, Auburn will be high on it. I loved it.”