Pickering sets official visit to Auburn
Auburn’s wait for a return visit from Nathan Pickering is over. Well, almost.
Pickering, a four-star defensive lineman from Seminary, Miss., has set an official visit to Auburn for June 22-24.
Pickering, the No. 3 overall recruit in Mississippi, last visited Auburn in February.
“(Auburn) obviously will be a factor for me,” Pickering said after the visit. “When I put my top schools out, Auburn will be high on it. I loved it.”
Pickering has developed relationships with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner and area recruiter Marcus Woodson, both of whom are reasons for Pickering’s return visit.
“(Garner) is cool,” Pickering said. “He’s like a father figure to me. He seems like someone who I would love to be coached by. And I’ve known (Woodson) since he was at Memphis. He’s a great guy and treated me like I knew he would treat me.”
Auburn will be Pickering’s first official visit.
June 22-23rd 🔥 Auburn University Official Visit #WDE 🐅 pic.twitter.com/0HEamO3mFr— Nathan Pickering Jr. (@therealnathanjr) June 17, 2018