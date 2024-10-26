Pick’em: Week 9

in other news
Freeze: ‘We’ve got to coach them hard’
Hugh Freeze has shifted his approach to demand more out of Auburn’s players in the second half of the season.
Learning experience for Coleman
The freshman wide receiver is back to full health and ready to improve on his mistakes.
Players staying accountable
Auburn’s players are remaining engaged and accountable for their mistakes.
War Eagle Watch: Week 9
Stats and some highlights from several Auburn commits in their games last week.
Starting as a freshman 'dream come true' for Crawford
Its been a struggle for Auburn, but DB Jay Crawford has started as a freshman in what has been a "dream come true"
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Caleb Jones (7-3, 48-22), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 27-24
This team is a few mistakes away from having four wins right now and I think this week is finally the week that Auburn puts it all together. Kentucky's defense gave up nearly 500 yards of offense to Florida last week. I believe Auburn can and will move the ball in Lexington. If Jarquez Hunter gets a similar workload as last week, I think those numbers will be better, which could open up better opportunities for the Tigers' receiving core. Combine that with a strong defensive outing and Auburn gets its first SEC win of the year. I'm taking the Tigers.
Jay G. Tate (2-8, 43-27), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 23-17
Auburn is a good-ish, solid team and I'll keep shouting this potentially disastrous take until it's provably false. I know the record. Kentucky is beatable and these Tigers are due for some good breaks. That would be something different! I believe the ground game will be the driving force behind it all — featuring both Hunter and Thorne.
Henry Patton (5-5, 42-28), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Kentucky 17-16
Look, I think Auburn is the more talented team here and should win this game. That said, they’re going to have to win a game before I pick them. Kentucky’s front four is as good as it gets in this league, but the secondary is a bit rough. Can Auburn take advantage of that? I have some doubts. I don’t know, I think it’ll be an ugly game and I’m choosing Kentucky because Auburn has not proven that it won’t fall apart late in games. Maybe this is the week they put it all together.
Brian Stultz (4-6, 42-28), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Kentucky 27-20
This has to be the first time since Vegas started publishing lines on college football that Auburn is an underdog to Kentucky in football, so there's that. If this is a close one, I don't trust the Tigers to make the plays to get the job done, especially against a stout defense that seemingly only Florida (FLORIDA!) could solve this season. I'm anxious to see how the Tigers rebound from last week. I just don't see them walking out of Commonwealth Field (it will never be Kroger Field to me) with a victory.
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Hunter Adams (3-7, 40-30), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Kentucky 24-17
Auburn will play tough, but until they show they can find ways to win tough games it's hard to have any confidence.
Bill Cameron (4-6, 39-31), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Kentucky 24-16
Fool me four times, I can't keep picking the Tigers. To their credit, we haven't seen signs of quit YET from Auburn, and they're WAY overdue for some breaks, but Mark Stoops; Cats will be trying to avoid a winless home SEC schedule, and their defense is pretty darn good. Points will be hard to come by, but the Tigers seem to find a way to come up short - again.
Bryan Matthews (2-8, 38-32), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Kentucky 17-6
There's no way I can pick Auburn to win this game. The offensive line was atrocious against Missouri and is facing a better defensive front this week. I'm just hoping Payton Thorne won't be sacked on the first play for a third consecutive game. This team lacks mental and physical toughness and I'd be surprised if they suddenly found it in Lexington.
Dan Peck (4-6, 37-33), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 21-20
Auburn’s loss to Missouri would be the most gut-wrenching loss in program history at a lot of places; for Auburn, it was just Saturday.
