Pick’em: Week 9

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3, 48-22), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 27-24

This team is a few mistakes away from having four wins right now and I think this week is finally the week that Auburn puts it all together. Kentucky's defense gave up nearly 500 yards of offense to Florida last week. I believe Auburn can and will move the ball in Lexington. If Jarquez Hunter gets a similar workload as last week, I think those numbers will be better, which could open up better opportunities for the Tigers' receiving core. Combine that with a strong defensive outing and Auburn gets its first SEC win of the year. I'm taking the Tigers.

Jay G. Tate (2-8, 43-27), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 23-17

Auburn is a good-ish, solid team and I'll keep shouting this potentially disastrous take until it's provably false. I know the record. Kentucky is beatable and these Tigers are due for some good breaks. That would be something different! I believe the ground game will be the driving force behind it all — featuring both Hunter and Thorne.

Henry Patton (5-5, 42-28), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Kentucky 17-16

Look, I think Auburn is the more talented team here and should win this game. That said, they’re going to have to win a game before I pick them. Kentucky’s front four is as good as it gets in this league, but the secondary is a bit rough. Can Auburn take advantage of that? I have some doubts. I don’t know, I think it’ll be an ugly game and I’m choosing Kentucky because Auburn has not proven that it won’t fall apart late in games. Maybe this is the week they put it all together.

Brian Stultz (4-6, 42-28), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Kentucky 27-20

This has to be the first time since Vegas started publishing lines on college football that Auburn is an underdog to Kentucky in football, so there's that. If this is a close one, I don't trust the Tigers to make the plays to get the job done, especially against a stout defense that seemingly only Florida (FLORIDA!) could solve this season. I'm anxious to see how the Tigers rebound from last week. I just don't see them walking out of Commonwealth Field (it will never be Kroger Field to me) with a victory.