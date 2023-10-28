AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bill Cameron (6-4, 50-20), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 27-17

How big is this game? Up to this point the Tigers have won the games they were supposed to and lost the ones they have been underdogs in. Not only does Auburn desperately need to stop the losing streak at 4, they absolutely to need to show improvement offensively to have a chance to finish strong against four straight opponents who don’t out-talent the Tigers before hosting Alabama. Can Peyton Thorn or Robby Ashford play well for an extended period (and will either get the chance to)? This week needs to provide some answers.

Henry Patton (6-4, 48-22), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 20-17

This is certainly one of the football games of all time. Both teams have offenses in the mud and both teams have okay defenses. As poor as Auburn has been, the Bulldogs have been just as bad if not worse. Straight up, this is a must win for Auburn. Even though State’s defense is solid against the run, I think Auburn’s run offense has a good day at home and it’s enough to squeak out a win.

Caleb Jones (5-5, 48-22), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 20-13

Auburn's offense needs to find some sort of rhythm before its road trip, but I have my doubts about seeing significant improvement this weekend. This four-game stretch is crucial if the team wants to make a bowl game, but I do expect to see the Tigers play better. They match up much better talent-wise with the next trio of SEC opponents, and with the defense getting some guys back to 100%, it's the strength of this team. I expect the defense to have another solid game, while the offense manages to find enough footing to outscore Mississippi State. Give me the Tigers in a low-scoring battle.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 47-23), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 23-10

Hugh Freeze has the entire SEC on lock with his will-he-or-won't-he thing going at quarterback. Everyone alive believes having two quarterbacks is akin to having zero quarterbacks and I think I agree. A friend of mine challenged me on this recently, however, and suggested that Freeze and Philip Montgomery maybe are gaming the entire system by extracting the most out of both guys with this platoon system. That guy doesn't know what he's talking about; Auburn needs to pick a guy and GO WITH IT. Even with that anchor dragging soot as USS War Eagle trudges along at two knots max, these Bulldogs don't have enough firepower of their own to get the W.