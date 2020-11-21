AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 9

Pick’em: Week 9
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Hunter Adams (44-16), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 26-24
Jeffrey Lee (44-16), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 31-20
The trajectory of these two teams are completely opposite. Tennessee is trending downward. Auburn, coming off a beatdown of LSU, is on the up and up. It should stay that way this weekend. Auburn pulls away from Tennessee to get revenge for a disastrous loss two years ago.
Dan Peck (41-19), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 35-21
It’s been a while since Auburn played but the game against LSU was the best they’ve looked all season. Tennessee has been leaking oil for over a month. If Auburn’s key contributors can play and the team avoids unforced errors, they should be able to pull away from an overmatched opponent in the 2nd half.
Jay G. Tate (41-19), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.
Auburn 24-13
A notable player or two will miss the game due to contact tracing, which will affect how this Auburn team plays. That LSU performance was something else, but that feels like a long time ago now. It's almost like starting over now. With that said, Chad Morris clearly has made a lot of progress understanding what he has from a personnel perspective. His game plans have been more cunning of late and I think that will continue today. I like this Auburn team. I like the way it's been growing, progressing. This one will be a grind, but it's a grind that ultimately will leave Auburn supporters — at least the ones who don't loathe Gus Malzahn — feeling fairly satisfied.
|GAMES
|HUNTER
|J LEE
|DAN
|JAY G
|
IND at OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
WIS at NW
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
IOWA at PSU
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
OK ST at OKL
|
OK ST
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OK ST
|
UF at VU
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
LSU at ARK
|
LSU
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
UK at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
MSU at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
MIZ at USC
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
USC
|
UT at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (38-22), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 34-21
This would have been a much easier pick a week ago, but questions about who is out for AU and losing their timing a bit make it tougher. However, this isn’t the same situation as two years ago, and the Tigers should be chomping at the bit to repay the Vols.
Bryan Matthews (38-22), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.
Auburn 33-28
I’m tempted to take Tennessee in an upset, but have a feeling Auburn is going to find a way to earn a tough win. I certainly expect a closer game than the record of both teams would indicate. I’m just expecting extra effort from the UT side and some inconsistent play on AU’s end.
Christian Clemente (38-22), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.
Auburn 35-17
Unless Bo Nix is one of the “few” players out with COVID, which I don’t think he is, Auburn should win this game, big. Tennessee is dead last in the entire SEC in terms of total yardage. The quarterback situation is a mess and while Eric Gray is a good running back, Auburn proved against LSU this defense can shut down the run. Offensively, I think Auburn's offense isn't quite as good as it was against LSU, but it still dominates and puts points on the board. I like the Tigers to win this one 35-17 and it’s only close for a little bit of the first quarter while both teams shake the rust off.
Mr. Quarter (33-27), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Tennessee 55-21
Jarrett Guarantano or whatever stiff Tennessee starts at quarterback is about to a have career night in Jordan-Hare. That pass rush AU showed against a horrible LSU offensive line will be a no-show this Saturday and Bo Nix is due for another stinker. The first of three straight losses is on tap.
|GAMES
|BILL
|BMATT
|CHRIS
|MR Q
|
IND at OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
WIS at NW
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
NW
|
IOWA at PSU
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
PSU
|
OK ST at OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
UF at VU
|
UF
|
UF
|
UD
|
VU
|
LSU at ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
LSU
|
UK at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
MSU at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
MIZ at USC
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
USC
|
UT at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
