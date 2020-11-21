 AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 9
Pick’em: Week 9

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Hunter Adams (44-16), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 26-24

KNOW THE ENEMY

Jeffrey Lee (44-16), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Auburn 31-20

The trajectory of these two teams are completely opposite. Tennessee is trending downward. Auburn, coming off a beatdown of LSU, is on the up and up. It should stay that way this weekend. Auburn pulls away from Tennessee to get revenge for a disastrous loss two years ago.

Dan Peck (41-19), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 35-21

It’s been a while since Auburn played but the game against LSU was the best they’ve looked all season. Tennessee has been leaking oil for over a month. If Auburn’s key contributors can play and the team avoids unforced errors, they should be able to pull away from an overmatched opponent in the 2nd half.

Jay G. Tate (41-19), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 24-13

A notable player or two will miss the game due to contact tracing, which will affect how this Auburn team plays. That LSU performance was something else, but that feels like a long time ago now. It's almost like starting over now. With that said, Chad Morris clearly has made a lot of progress understanding what he has from a personnel perspective. His game plans have been more cunning of late and I think that will continue today. I like this Auburn team. I like the way it's been growing, progressing. This one will be a grind, but it's a grind that ultimately will leave Auburn supporters — at least the ones who don't loathe Gus Malzahn — feeling fairly satisfied.

PICK'EM WEEK 9
GAMES HUNTER J LEE DAN JAY G

IND at OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

WIS at NW

WIS

WIS

WIS

WIS

IOWA at PSU

IOWA

IOWA

IOWA

IOWA

OK ST at OKL

OK ST

OKL

OKL

OK ST

UF at VU

UF

UF

UF

UF

LSU at ARK

LSU

ARK

ARK

ARK

UK at ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

MSU at UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

MIZ at USC

MIZ

MIZ

MIZ

USC

UT at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Bill Cameron (38-22), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 34-21

This would have been a much easier pick a week ago, but questions about who is out for AU and losing their timing a bit make it tougher. However, this isn’t the same situation as two years ago, and the Tigers should be chomping at the bit to repay the Vols.

Bryan Matthews (38-22), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.

Auburn 33-28

I’m tempted to take Tennessee in an upset, but have a feeling Auburn is going to find a way to earn a tough win. I certainly expect a closer game than the record of both teams would indicate. I’m just expecting extra effort from the UT side and some inconsistent play on AU’s end.

Christian Clemente (38-22), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.

Auburn 35-17

Unless Bo Nix is one of the “few” players out with COVID, which I don’t think he is, Auburn should win this game, big. Tennessee is dead last in the entire SEC in terms of total yardage. The quarterback situation is a mess and while Eric Gray is a good running back, Auburn proved against LSU this defense can shut down the run. Offensively, I think Auburn's offense isn't quite as good as it was against LSU, but it still dominates and puts points on the board. I like the Tigers to win this one 35-17 and it’s only close for a little bit of the first quarter while both teams shake the rust off.

Mr. Quarter (33-27), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.

Tennessee 55-21

Jarrett Guarantano or whatever stiff Tennessee starts at quarterback is about to a have career night in Jordan-Hare. That pass rush AU showed against a horrible LSU offensive line will be a no-show this Saturday and Bo Nix is due for another stinker. The first of three straight losses is on tap.

PICK'EM WEEK 9
GAMES BILL BMATT CHRIS MR Q

IND at OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

WIS at NW

WIS

WIS

WIS

NW

IOWA at PSU

IOWA

IOWA

IOWA

PSU

OK ST at OKL

OKL

OKL

OKL

OKL

UF at VU

UF

UF

UD

VU

LSU at ARK

ARK

ARK

ARK

LSU

UK at ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

MSU at UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

MIZ at USC

MIZ

MIZ

MIZ

USC

UT at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

{{ article.title }}
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}