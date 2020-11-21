AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 9

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Hunter Adams (44-16), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 26-24

KNOW THE ENEMY

Jeffrey Lee (44-16), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Auburn 31-20

The trajectory of these two teams are completely opposite. Tennessee is trending downward. Auburn, coming off a beatdown of LSU, is on the up and up. It should stay that way this weekend. Auburn pulls away from Tennessee to get revenge for a disastrous loss two years ago.

Dan Peck (41-19), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 35-21

It’s been a while since Auburn played but the game against LSU was the best they’ve looked all season. Tennessee has been leaking oil for over a month. If Auburn’s key contributors can play and the team avoids unforced errors, they should be able to pull away from an overmatched opponent in the 2nd half.

Jay G. Tate (41-19), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 24-13

A notable player or two will miss the game due to contact tracing, which will affect how this Auburn team plays. That LSU performance was something else, but that feels like a long time ago now. It's almost like starting over now. With that said, Chad Morris clearly has made a lot of progress understanding what he has from a personnel perspective. His game plans have been more cunning of late and I think that will continue today. I like this Auburn team. I like the way it's been growing, progressing. This one will be a grind, but it's a grind that ultimately will leave Auburn supporters — at least the ones who don't loathe Gus Malzahn — feeling fairly satisfied.