Pick’em: Week 8

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jay G. Tate (6-4, 41-19), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 27-24
I actually like a lot of the things Auburn has accomplished during the past few games. I feel like we’re seeing improvement and many of the team’s statistical markers are somewhat encouraging. Mizzou is over-hyped and I see the Tigers using this opportunity to create some momentum as the second half of their season commences. Let’s be real: It’s time for Freeze to show us something. Today is the day.
Caleb Jones (5-5, 41-19), a river rat in a kayak
Missouri 27-20
Auburn is coming off a much needed bye week, so the Tigers should be well rested for their road game against Missouri. Luther Burden III gets a lot of attention at receiver for Missouri, but don't forget about Theo Wease Jr. — who leads the team in receiving yardage. Auburn's young corners have yet to face a duo like this one, which could cause problems for AU. Quarterback Brady Cook takes care of the ball, too, he's only had one pass intercepted all season. I'm expecting Auburn to stay somewhat within striking distance, but I don't think the road Tigers can get it done. Give me Missouri.
Brian Stultz (6-4, 38-22), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Missouri 27-24
Coming off the bye week, this is a winnable game for Auburn even though it comes on the road against No. 19 Missouri. The black and gold Tigers aren't exactly a powerhouse, though, getting exposed at Texas A&M earlier this season. I just feel like Auburn will kick itself in the foot once again and lose a close one.
Hunter Adams (6-4, 37-23), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 27-24
Luther Burden torments AU's secondary, but Auburn FINALLY leans all in on the run and behind a career day from #27 gets a huge, momentum-boosting road win!
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Henry Patton (6-4, 37-23), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Missouri 28-20
Look, this is a game Auburn absolutely can win, but they’ve got to prove that they can win a game like this, and right now they have not done that. The strategy on the road should be simple: run the ball, keep the ball out of harms way and defend. Problem is, I don’t know if they can do any of those three. Auburn has a running back that it can ride to a victory, but will they give him the touches so that he can do that? I’m not confident that they will. The Tigers have been better about not turning the ball over in recent games, but when they have done it it’s been in big moments. I don’t have trust in the late game offense. I also have questions about Auburn being able to defend Luther Burden and Theo Wease while also trying to stop Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel. It’s a game Auburn absolutely can win, but I don’t trust it to right now.
Bryan Matthews (6-4, 36-24), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Missouri 31-14
Is Auburn really going to give Jarquez Hunter 20+ carries? Will an inexperienced secondary and a 3-man rush really be able to hold back an explosive Mizzou offense? Well, I'm going to have to see it to believe it. Show Me.
Bill Cameron (4-6, 35-25), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 30-27
Auburn has had two weeks to self-scout and try to get over making so many costly mistakes which have led to a 2-4 record, which should be much better. Meanwhile, the other Tigers are 5-1, but have not been impressive in their three games against FBS teams. The early start should favor the visitors, and this is a game AU desperately needs to win to try and keep the team from starting to fall apart down the stretch on their way to a fourth straight losing season.
Dan Peck (6-4, 33-27), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 28-24
Despite disparate records, I don’t know how much daylight exists between these two teams. Missouri has played three major conference opponents this year and they haven’t looked impressive. AU builds an early lead and hangs on.