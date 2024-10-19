Pick’em: Week 8

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 41-19), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 27-24

I actually like a lot of the things Auburn has accomplished during the past few games. I feel like we’re seeing improvement and many of the team’s statistical markers are somewhat encouraging. Mizzou is over-hyped and I see the Tigers using this opportunity to create some momentum as the second half of their season commences. Let’s be real: It’s time for Freeze to show us something. Today is the day.

Caleb Jones (5-5, 41-19), a river rat in a kayak

Missouri 27-20

Auburn is coming off a much needed bye week, so the Tigers should be well rested for their road game against Missouri. Luther Burden III gets a lot of attention at receiver for Missouri, but don't forget about Theo Wease Jr. — who leads the team in receiving yardage. Auburn's young corners have yet to face a duo like this one, which could cause problems for AU. Quarterback Brady Cook takes care of the ball, too, he's only had one pass intercepted all season. I'm expecting Auburn to stay somewhat within striking distance, but I don't think the road Tigers can get it done. Give me Missouri.

Brian Stultz (6-4, 38-22), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Missouri 27-24

Coming off the bye week, this is a winnable game for Auburn even though it comes on the road against No. 19 Missouri. The black and gold Tigers aren't exactly a powerhouse, though, getting exposed at Texas A&M earlier this season. I just feel like Auburn will kick itself in the foot once again and lose a close one.

Hunter Adams (6-4, 37-23), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 27-24

Luther Burden torments AU's secondary, but Auburn FINALLY leans all in on the run and behind a career day from #27 gets a huge, momentum-boosting road win!