AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (8-2, 39-11), a river rat in a kayak

LSU 34-23

Auburn showed an incredible amount of fight against Georgia and I was impressed with how the Tigers held their ground against the No. 1 team in the country. However, LSU's offense is one of the best in the SEC and I don't know if Auburn can hang around, with the offense still trying to find an identity and the defense still working back to 100%. With Auburn's resume in Death Valley, it's hard to pick against LSU in this one, although I think Auburn does make a game out of it.

Henry Patton (7-3, 39-11), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

LSU 45-30

First of all, how does LSU manage to have this bad of a defense? They have talent with guys like Harold Perkins and Maason Smith and yet their run defense is ranked No. 93 and pass defense is No. 121. This is why, despite Auburn having a lackluster offense, I think Auburn will be able to score 30 points. Payton Thorne showed good signs against Georgia and I think he’ll continue that form along with a strong run game performance. That said, LSU has a top-5 offense in the country, and with the injuries Auburn has sustained, I don’t see Auburn being able to get off the field enough to pull out a win.

Brian Stultz (6-4, 37-13), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

LSU 31-17

While Auburn is coming off its bye week and looked good battling Georgia two weeks ago, LSU and Jayden Daniels have too many weapons for Ron Roberts’ defense to contain and for Auburn’s offense to outscore. At least Auburn fans don’t have to hear about the streak anymore.

Bill Cameron (5-5, 37-13), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

LSU 31-27

Auburn really needed the open date last week, using it to heal up and try to reassess what they can do to improve offensively. However, this is not a good matchup in Baton Rouge. While they have been surprisingly good defensively, Auburn will be facing the most explosive offense they will see all year in LSU, and will have to limit the explosive plays the Bayou Bengals are so capable of. This is the last time the two Tigers will play on an every-year basis, so here’s hoping for one more crazy thing happening in a wild series favoring the road Tigers.