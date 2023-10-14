Pick’em: Week 7
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Caleb Jones (8-2, 39-11), a river rat in a kayak
LSU 34-23
Auburn showed an incredible amount of fight against Georgia and I was impressed with how the Tigers held their ground against the No. 1 team in the country. However, LSU's offense is one of the best in the SEC and I don't know if Auburn can hang around, with the offense still trying to find an identity and the defense still working back to 100%. With Auburn's resume in Death Valley, it's hard to pick against LSU in this one, although I think Auburn does make a game out of it.
Henry Patton (7-3, 39-11), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
LSU 45-30
First of all, how does LSU manage to have this bad of a defense? They have talent with guys like Harold Perkins and Maason Smith and yet their run defense is ranked No. 93 and pass defense is No. 121. This is why, despite Auburn having a lackluster offense, I think Auburn will be able to score 30 points. Payton Thorne showed good signs against Georgia and I think he’ll continue that form along with a strong run game performance. That said, LSU has a top-5 offense in the country, and with the injuries Auburn has sustained, I don’t see Auburn being able to get off the field enough to pull out a win.
Brian Stultz (6-4, 37-13), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
LSU 31-17
While Auburn is coming off its bye week and looked good battling Georgia two weeks ago, LSU and Jayden Daniels have too many weapons for Ron Roberts’ defense to contain and for Auburn’s offense to outscore. At least Auburn fans don’t have to hear about the streak anymore.
Bill Cameron (5-5, 37-13), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
LSU 31-27
Auburn really needed the open date last week, using it to heal up and try to reassess what they can do to improve offensively. However, this is not a good matchup in Baton Rouge. While they have been surprisingly good defensively, Auburn will be facing the most explosive offense they will see all year in LSU, and will have to limit the explosive plays the Bayou Bengals are so capable of. This is the last time the two Tigers will play on an every-year basis, so here’s hoping for one more crazy thing happening in a wild series favoring the road Tigers.
|GAMES
|CALEB
|HENRY
|STULTZ
|BILL
|
ORE at UW
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
UM at UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
IOWA at WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
USC at ND
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
ND
|
KU at OKST
|
KU
|
KU
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
UCLA at ORST
|
ORST
|
ORST
|
ORST
|
ORST
|
MIZ at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
MIZ
|
TAMU at TEN
|
TEN
|
TAMU
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
UF at SCAR
|
SCAR
|
SCAR
|
SCAR
|
SCAR
|
AUB at LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Jay G. Tate (8-2, 36-14), always served with frosty tips.
LSU 31-14
I think we saw some legitimate improvement from the Tigers in the loss against Georgia, but this game in Baton Rouge provides a different challenge. The LSU offense is just such a pain to deal with. Victorious opponents must be able to keep pace with Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabors and Logan Diggs. Though the Tigers' defense may be able to limit the damage to some degree, I don't see much reason to believe Auburn can score enough to keep this one within range during the second half. It takes a tough, experienced team to win on the bayou and I'm just not sure Hugh Freeze has that group just yet.
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 35-15), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
LSU 27-17
Auburn had 10 offensive penalties and gave up seven sacks at Texas A&M three weeks ago.The atmosphere at Tiger Stadium will be even tougher this Saturday night. Yes, experience and a week off should give the visiting Tigers a chance to improve on their offensive execution. But will it be enough to pull off a big upset? I doubt it. AU has won once at LSU in a quarter century. I do expect AU to have a good plan and make a game out of it, however.
Dan Peck (7-3, 32-18), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
LSU 37-20
Auburn doesn’t have the depth to beat good teams yet. This could be close if Auburn plays well and LSU makes a few mistakes, but LSU is just too good offensively and I suspect they’ll pull away before it is over.
Hunter Adams (5-5, 31-19), your momma’s favorite football coach.
LSU
Auburn scores enough to keep it close for three quarters, but LSU’s QB proves to be deciding factor.
|GAMES
|JAY G
|BMATT
|DAN
|HUNTER
|
ORE at WAS
|
ORE
|
WAS
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
UM at UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
IOWA at WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
USC at ND
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
ND
|
KU at OKST
|
KU
|
KU
|
OKST
|
KU
|
UCLA at ORST
|
ORST
|
ORST
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
MIZ at UK
|
UK
|
MIZ
|
UK
|
UK
|
TAMU at TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TAMU
|
TEN
|
UF at SCAR
|
SCAR
|
UF
|
SCAR
|
UF
|
AUB at LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU