Pick’em: Week 7
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Brian Stultz (8-2, 46-14), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Ole Miss 38-13
I’ve basically run out of things to say about this team without being absolutely brutal, so going to keep this short. Ole Miss’ improved defense will torture Robby Ashford and the Tigers and the Rebels will pull away in the second half because Bryan Harsin assumedly thinks the game ends at halftime.
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 43-17), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Ole Miss 41-6
There’s only so many ways to write about how bad of a football team Auburn is this season. The offense is putrid, special teams are below average other than Oscar Chapman and the defense appears on the verge of breaking. Ole Miss should have its way with Auburn this weekend. I can’t imagine any other outcome other than an emphatic Rebel win, which could be the final nail in the coffin for Bryan Harsin.
Bill Cameron (7-3, 42-18), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Ole Miss 37-13
Will this be the last game of the Bryan Harsin era? If the Rebels win comfortably, it’s hard to see that not being the case. Ole Miss has only beaten the Tigers three times in Oxford, and Auburn has made a coaching change each time (1992, 2008, 2012). The AU defense will eventually break from the pressure of the Rebel offense, while the Tigers’ offense has been literally offensive.
Henry Patton (7-3, 41-19), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Ole Miss 34-13
Auburn should never ever be a 15 point dog to *Ole Miss* but here we are. Lane has his program trending up while Bryan has his way down. Ole Miss is three touchdowns better than Auburn. That should never happen. I guess for the analysis, Ole Miss offense is great and Auburn can’t run the ball, pass the ball or block. Harsin should’ve been fired in February and he needs to be gone after this game or Auburn will continue to get way worse. #justwatch
|GAMES
|STULTZ
|BMATT
|BILL
|HENRY
|
PSU at UM
|
UM
|
PSU
|
UM
|
UM
|
KAN at OKL
|
KAN
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKST at TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
NCST at SYR
|
NCST
|
NCST
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
USC at UTAH
|
USC
|
UTAH
|
USC
|
USC
|
WSU at ORST
|
ORST
|
ORST
|
WSU
|
ORST
|
ALA at TEN
|
ALA
|
TEN
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ARK at BYU
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
ARK
|
MSU at UK
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
AUB at OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Caleb Jones (6-4, 41-19), a river rat in a kayak
Ole Miss 34-13
There's no one Auburn beats at a higher rate than Ole Miss. If it were an album, it would go platinum for the Tigers — six years in a row. This year? Auburn's season is a broken record. We've seen the same thing week after week. This weekend's matchup seems imminent of another top-10 beatdown on the road. It's likely that this will be similar to how the Georgia game went: Defense holds on in the first half, but the offense provides no support.
Dan Peck (8-2, 37-23), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Ole Miss 40-14
The offense can’t consistently run or complete passes, the defense is without depth at key spots (much of that depth left in the transfer portal after the 2021 season), and the schedule doesn’t relent. Ole Miss pulls away late.
Jay G. Tate (4-6, 37-23), always served with frosty tips.
Ole Miss 35-13
I don't think Auburn has quit or anything, but winning at Ole Miss right now is a tall task. The Rebels have the terrific offense as usual, but the defense is actually quite good — and features two former Auburn up-and-comers. Close for a half, a mess in the second half. That's what I see.
Hunter Adams (5-5, 35-25), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Ole Miss 37-10
|GAMES
|CALEB
|DAN
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|
PSU at UM
|
UM
|
UM
|
UM
|
UM
|
KAN at OKL
|
KAN
|
OKL
|
KAN
|
OKL
|
OKST at TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
NCST at SYR
|
NCST
|
NCST
|
SYR
|
SYR
|
USC at UTAH
|
USC
|
USC
|
UTAH
|
USC
|
WSU at ORST
|
ORST
|
ORST
|
ORST
|
WSU
|
ALA at TEN
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
TEN
|
ALA
|
ARK at BYU
|
ARK
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
MSU at UK
|
UK
|
MSU
|
UK
|
MSU
|
AUB at OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM