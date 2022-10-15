AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Brian Stultz (8-2, 46-14), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Ole Miss 38-13

I’ve basically run out of things to say about this team without being absolutely brutal, so going to keep this short. Ole Miss’ improved defense will torture Robby Ashford and the Tigers and the Rebels will pull away in the second half because Bryan Harsin assumedly thinks the game ends at halftime.

Bryan Matthews (7-3, 43-17), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Ole Miss 41-6

There’s only so many ways to write about how bad of a football team Auburn is this season. The offense is putrid, special teams are below average other than Oscar Chapman and the defense appears on the verge of breaking. Ole Miss should have its way with Auburn this weekend. I can’t imagine any other outcome other than an emphatic Rebel win, which could be the final nail in the coffin for Bryan Harsin.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 42-18), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Ole Miss 37-13

Will this be the last game of the Bryan Harsin era? If the Rebels win comfortably, it’s hard to see that not being the case. Ole Miss has only beaten the Tigers three times in Oxford, and Auburn has made a coaching change each time (1992, 2008, 2012). The AU defense will eventually break from the pressure of the Rebel offense, while the Tigers’ offense has been literally offensive.

Henry Patton (7-3, 41-19), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Ole Miss 34-13

Auburn should never ever be a 15 point dog to *Ole Miss* but here we are. Lane has his program trending up while Bryan has his way down. Ole Miss is three touchdowns better than Auburn. That should never happen. I guess for the analysis, Ole Miss offense is great and Auburn can’t run the ball, pass the ball or block. Harsin should’ve been fired in February and he needs to be gone after this game or Auburn will continue to get way worse. #justwatch