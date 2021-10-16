Pick’em: Week 7

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 41-19), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 23-17

Tough game to assess. My weakness is that I still see some elements of greatness in this Auburn team, despite it rarely exhibiting much greatness at all. The team seems pretty average when you look at the body of work, you know? Arkansas hasn't been home for a long while and that familiarity will make a difference today. I just think this Auburn team is going to get its running game sorted one of these days — and then we'll all wonder why it wasn't like that all along. This is the week. This is when it happens. Auburn by six.

Brian Stultz (8-2, 39-21), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Arkansas 34-28

I swore after last week that I would not pick against Auburn again but I don't get a good feeling for the Tigers going into Fayetteville and coming out with a victory. The Tigers should be able to run the ball but the Razorbacks will make too many plays and win their first game against Auburn since 2015. Bombs away!

Christian Clemente (8-2, 38-22), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Auburn 30-27

I'm going to go with Auburn in a super close one. I think Arkansas might be the better team up to this point, but Auburn's superior talent prevails. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both go for over 100 yards to help lead the way on the road against an Arkansas defense that struggles to stop the run and has just downright struggled the past weeks in general. The defense gets an interception in the third quarter to help swing the game Auburn's way.

Dan Peck (8-2, 37-23), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 27-21

Auburn suffered a deflating home loss last week, so this is a chance to answer the bell. Arkansas can and will test an opponent’s toughness; Auburn can win this game, but running the ball and getting stops are imperative.