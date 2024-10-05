Pick’em: Week 6

in other news
Young receivers catching on
Malcolm Simmons and Cam Coleman combined for seven catches for 143 yards against Oklahoma.
Veteran DL becoming key contributor
Junior Zykeivous Walker is having his best season at Auburn as a key backup at defensive end.
VIDEO: Practice highlights 10-1
Video highlights from a brief media portion of Auburn's practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Freeze: 'We're not that far off'
Hugh Freeze knows that to win at the highest level, he has to recruit at the highest level.
Riddick ‘ready for the moment’
Demarcus Riddick was one of four true freshmen to make an impact on Auburn’s defense against Oklahoma.
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Caleb Jones (9-1, 36-14), a river rat in a kayak
Georgia 37-20
Auburn played its most complete game I've seen all season last week...for three quarters. Even if Auburn replicates that for all four quarters this weekend, the Tigers would have to have a lot of things go their way and limit mistakes to practically none. That's a big ask for this team, which has consistently turned the ball over and shot itself in the foot. This one isn't a hard choice, I'm taking Georgia.
Jay G. Tate (7-3, 35-15), always served with frosty tips.
Georgia 24-13
The Tigers are getting better slowly and UGA is a little off its (torrid) pace, which means the gulf between these two proud programs is narrowing. With that said, the Bulldogs still are a very good team and have a much larger margin of error. I expect Payton Thorne to be surprisingly efficient again. I also expect UGA to win this one without too much drama. The good news: Auburn will make a fight of it this time and won't sulk in the corner like the pink-slipped Twitiot who accepted a 32-point loss the last time the Tigers played in Athens. #LessCoffeeMoreWins
Brian Stultz (7-3, 32-18), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Georgia 31-13
It was 2005. I was living in NYC as a 24-year-old who had a lot of life, all the bumps and bruises ahead of him. Thanks to a fourth-down pass from Brandon Cox to Devin Aromashodu, Auburn pulled off the victory in Athens. It was normal. Fast forward to 2024, and the Tigers have yet to beat the Bulldogs in Athens ever since. It's not going to happen this time, either.
Bill Cameron (8-2, 31-19), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Georgia 27-16
The Tigers will have to improve on their best overall performance of the season in their gut-wrenching loss last week, while playing on the road for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Georgia's loss last week leaves them no leeway for a Homecoming flop. Auburn is better than their 2-3 record, but they'll need a lot of help from the Dawgs to come away with their first win in Athens in nearly two decades.
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Hunter Adams (8-2, 31-19), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Georgia 38-17
Georgia, in an angry motivated state of mind, treats the young Tigers rough this week.
Henry Patton (7-3, 31-19), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Georgia 31-10
I don’t think Auburn is a bad team by any means, and it showed some clear signs of life last week despite the loss. Does that mean Auburn will go to the Athens and be competitive? Most likely no, and I’m not betting on that. I wouldn’t be shocked if this game was tight for the first 20-25 minutes, but UGA is the better team by quite a bit and will pull away around the middle eight.
Bryan Matthews (5-5, 30-20), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Georgia 30-7
Auburn needs nearly everything to go right to pull off a monumental upset at No. 5 Georgia. It rarely does and it won't Saturday. The Bulldogs have too much talent and should be motivated after a tough loss at Alabama. Mistakes are usually amplified on the road and Auburn is prone to make a lot.
Dan Peck (8-2, 27-23), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Oklahoma 38-17
Close for about a half (maybe longer if AU can avoid crippling mistakes). UGA pulls away late behind superior depth and superior talent.