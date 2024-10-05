Pick’em: Week 6

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (9-1, 36-14), a river rat in a kayak

Georgia 37-20

Auburn played its most complete game I've seen all season last week...for three quarters. Even if Auburn replicates that for all four quarters this weekend, the Tigers would have to have a lot of things go their way and limit mistakes to practically none. That's a big ask for this team, which has consistently turned the ball over and shot itself in the foot. This one isn't a hard choice, I'm taking Georgia.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 35-15), always served with frosty tips.

Georgia 24-13

The Tigers are getting better slowly and UGA is a little off its (torrid) pace, which means the gulf between these two proud programs is narrowing. With that said, the Bulldogs still are a very good team and have a much larger margin of error. I expect Payton Thorne to be surprisingly efficient again. I also expect UGA to win this one without too much drama. The good news: Auburn will make a fight of it this time and won't sulk in the corner like the pink-slipped Twitiot who accepted a 32-point loss the last time the Tigers played in Athens. #LessCoffeeMoreWins

Brian Stultz (7-3, 32-18), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Georgia 31-13

It was 2005. I was living in NYC as a 24-year-old who had a lot of life, all the bumps and bruises ahead of him. Thanks to a fourth-down pass from Brandon Cox to Devin Aromashodu, Auburn pulled off the victory in Athens. It was normal. Fast forward to 2024, and the Tigers have yet to beat the Bulldogs in Athens ever since. It's not going to happen this time, either.

Bill Cameron (8-2, 31-19), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Georgia 27-16

The Tigers will have to improve on their best overall performance of the season in their gut-wrenching loss last week, while playing on the road for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Georgia's loss last week leaves them no leeway for a Homecoming flop. Auburn is better than their 2-3 record, but they'll need a lot of help from the Dawgs to come away with their first win in Athens in nearly two decades.