AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Brian Stultz (7-3, 38-12), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Georgia 38-7

This one won’t be fun for the brave Auburn fans that travel to Athens. Adults will be barking at them all day as the Dawgs have their way with the Tigers. It’s going to be ugly.

Bryan Matthews (7-3, 36-14), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Georgia 42-0

This is a complete mismatch and as long as Georgia is motivated and stays engaged for most of the game, it will be a blowout. Auburn’s offense is one of the country’s worst under Bryan Harsin and Eric Kiesau. It’s certainly not going to get any better against a talented Bulldog defense. The cracks are starting to show on AU’s defense, especially at the linebacker position, which is also poorly coached and unable to execute simple run fits. Look for punter Oscar Chapman to have a big day for the Tigers and that’s about it.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 35-15), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Georgia 45-10

I just don’t see how the Tigers will be able to keep this one close. The Dawgs are smarting from two subpar performances and are looking to take it out on Auburn, while the Tiger offense has struggled against much lesser competition. This could be the last game for Bryan Harsin, and the team knows it.

Caleb Jones (6-4, 35-15), a river rat in a kayak

Georgia 38-10

I said this on The Rundown a couple of weeks ago and I'll stand by it: Oscar Chapman has had this game circled for months. The punter is likely to see a ton of action against Georgia, which has dominated Auburn in Athens since 2005. I don't have a memory of Auburn beating Georgia on the road and I don't expect to gain one this weekend. I'm taking the Bulldogs.