Pick’em: Week 6
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Brian Stultz (7-3, 38-12), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Georgia 38-7
This one won’t be fun for the brave Auburn fans that travel to Athens. Adults will be barking at them all day as the Dawgs have their way with the Tigers. It’s going to be ugly.
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 36-14), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Georgia 42-0
This is a complete mismatch and as long as Georgia is motivated and stays engaged for most of the game, it will be a blowout. Auburn’s offense is one of the country’s worst under Bryan Harsin and Eric Kiesau. It’s certainly not going to get any better against a talented Bulldog defense. The cracks are starting to show on AU’s defense, especially at the linebacker position, which is also poorly coached and unable to execute simple run fits. Look for punter Oscar Chapman to have a big day for the Tigers and that’s about it.
Bill Cameron (7-3, 35-15), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Georgia 45-10
I just don’t see how the Tigers will be able to keep this one close. The Dawgs are smarting from two subpar performances and are looking to take it out on Auburn, while the Tiger offense has struggled against much lesser competition. This could be the last game for Bryan Harsin, and the team knows it.
Caleb Jones (6-4, 35-15), a river rat in a kayak
Georgia 38-10
I said this on The Rundown a couple of weeks ago and I'll stand by it: Oscar Chapman has had this game circled for months. The punter is likely to see a ton of action against Georgia, which has dominated Auburn in Athens since 2005. I don't have a memory of Auburn beating Georgia on the road and I don't expect to gain one this weekend. I'm taking the Bulldogs.
|GAMES
|STULTZ
|BMATT
|BILL
|CALEB
|
TCU at KAN
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TEX vs. OKL
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
OKL
|
TT at OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
UT at UCLA
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UNC at MIA
|
UNC
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
BYU at ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
TEN at LSU
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
ARK at MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
SC at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
AUB at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Henry Patton (7-3, 34-16), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Georgia 41-7
Look, Auburn sucks and Georgia is very good —what more needs to be said? UGA will put up as many points as it wants, the only question is how much do they want to put up. Auburn will get a garbage time TD to prevent the shutout, but will get killed in what could be Bryan Harsin’s Auburn finale.
Jay G. Tate (6-4, 33-17), always served with frosty tips.
Georgia by a lot
I don’t have to pick a number. It doesn’t matter. Time is a flat circle. Georgia is so much better after so many years of recruiting at a much higher level and doing a better job developing those recruits. The results speak for themselves. I respect Georgia. Of course I do. Why wouldn’t I?
Hunter Adams (4-6, 30-20), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Georgia 37-10
Dan Peck (6-4, 29-21), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Georgia 36-16
How long can Auburn keep it close? I’m guessing AU plays a surprisingly competitive first half & UGA pulls away in the 2nd half.
|GAMES
|HENRY
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|DAN
|
TCU at KAN
|
TCU
|
KAN
|
KAN
|
TCU
|
TEX vs. OKL
|
TEX
|
OKL
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TT at OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
UT at UCLA
|
UT
|
UTAH
|
UT
|
UCLA
|
UNC at MIA
|
MIA
|
MIA
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
BYU at ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
BYU
|
ND
|
TEN at LSU
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
TEN
|
LSU
|
ARK at MSU
|
MSU
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
MSU
|
SC at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
AUB at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGAS
|
UGA
|
UGA