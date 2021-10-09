Pick’em: Week 6

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 34-16), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 17-16

Darth Vader once warned against being "too proud of this technological terror you've constructed." I saw Ronney Daniels in 1999. I saw Brandon Cox in 2005. I see them still. I don't know how it happens this time, but Auburn is due and Auburn isn't scared and Auburn's top commander will not capitulate as predecessors have done. Let the fire burn.

Brian Stultz (6-4, 31-19), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Georgia 23-6

After having to eat those Bomb wings this week, I'm slightly afraid to pick against Auburn again because ... well, I'm a wuss and I don't ever want anything that hot in my mouth ever again. I feel pretty safe picking the Dawgs this week, though. Auburn will keep it close for a while but the talent and size of Georgia's offensive and defensive lines will take over at the end. Else, I'm calling in sick to next week's Rundown.

Christian Clemente (8-2, 30-20), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Georgia 17-10

While I do see a path to victory for Auburn in this game, I don't expect it to happen. Auburn needs to establish the run game against Georgia. Problem is, LSU contained it and Georgia's defense is even better than LSU. It took a heroic performance on the back of Bo Nix for Auburn to beat LSU and I don't think he'll be able to pull off a performance like that against Georgia. The 15-point spread is a little high, I'm picking Auburn to cover that but lose.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 29-21), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 20-16

The Dawgs come in boasting the best defense in the nation, completely stuffing the run. Granted, they haven’t played an offense which has any balance (and barely one with a pulse), but Auburn is going to have to find a way to move the ball on the ground at least a little to stay out of second and third and long. Bo Nix showed last week what he is capable of, but he can’t have to be running for his life all game long. The Deep South’s oldest rivalry has been dominated the last two decades by Georgia, but they’ve only won twice in Auburn by more than 7 points since 1998. This will be the most hostile environment the Dawgs have been in since 2019, and if Auburn avoid getting off to a slow start the Tigers can pull the huge upset. So, to hell with my earlier score.