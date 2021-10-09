Pick’em: Week 6
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jay G. Tate (7-3, 34-16), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 17-16
Darth Vader once warned against being "too proud of this technological terror you've constructed." I saw Ronney Daniels in 1999. I saw Brandon Cox in 2005. I see them still. I don't know how it happens this time, but Auburn is due and Auburn isn't scared and Auburn's top commander will not capitulate as predecessors have done. Let the fire burn.
Brian Stultz (6-4, 31-19), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Georgia 23-6
After having to eat those Bomb wings this week, I'm slightly afraid to pick against Auburn again because ... well, I'm a wuss and I don't ever want anything that hot in my mouth ever again. I feel pretty safe picking the Dawgs this week, though. Auburn will keep it close for a while but the talent and size of Georgia's offensive and defensive lines will take over at the end. Else, I'm calling in sick to next week's Rundown.
Christian Clemente (8-2, 30-20), the Assassin from Big Sky country.
Georgia 17-10
While I do see a path to victory for Auburn in this game, I don't expect it to happen. Auburn needs to establish the run game against Georgia. Problem is, LSU contained it and Georgia's defense is even better than LSU. It took a heroic performance on the back of Bo Nix for Auburn to beat LSU and I don't think he'll be able to pull off a performance like that against Georgia. The 15-point spread is a little high, I'm picking Auburn to cover that but lose.
Bill Cameron (7-3, 29-21), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 20-16
The Dawgs come in boasting the best defense in the nation, completely stuffing the run. Granted, they haven’t played an offense which has any balance (and barely one with a pulse), but Auburn is going to have to find a way to move the ball on the ground at least a little to stay out of second and third and long. Bo Nix showed last week what he is capable of, but he can’t have to be running for his life all game long. The Deep South’s oldest rivalry has been dominated the last two decades by Georgia, but they’ve only won twice in Auburn by more than 7 points since 1998. This will be the most hostile environment the Dawgs have been in since 2019, and if Auburn avoid getting off to a slow start the Tigers can pull the huge upset. So, to hell with my earlier score.
|GAMES
|JAY G
|STULTZ
|C.C.
|BILL
|
OKL vs. TEX
|
OKL
|
TEX
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
WVU at BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
PSU at IOWA
|
PSU
|
IOWA
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
TCU at TTECH
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
ND at VT
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
UTAH at USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
ARK at OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
USCe at TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
LSU at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UGA at AUB
|
AUB
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Dan Peck (7-3, 29-21), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 24-23
LSU is a flawed team, but Auburn showcased something important in its comeback win in Baton Rouge. This is an Auburn team with the experience of near catastrophe in back-to-back weeks; the inexperienced players are veterans now. Georgia is great, but most of the team has never played a road game in a packed house against a quality opponent. Georgia hasn’t played a close game since the opener against Clemson, a team that couldn’t generate much offense. Auburn’s defense needs to avoid getting steamrolled by UGA’s run game, the offense needs to do enough to keep it close, and special teams can’t leave any points on the field. Carlson wins it at the buzzer.
Caleb Jones (4-6, 28-22), a river rat in a kayak
Georgia 24-16
I was wrong about the LSU game. What Bo Nix did was so unpredictable for not only Auburn fans, but also the LSU defense. That being said, Georgia's defense is on another level. Tigers get a touchdown, maybe even two. Auburn keeps it close, but Georgia's defense prevails, despite an energized Jordan-Hare Stadium. Give me the Bulldogs
Hunter Adams (6-4, 26-24), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Georgia 27-19
Bryan Matthews (5-5, 26-24), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Georgia 19-14
If that score sounds familiar it’s the same one from the 1982 game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which was one of the best in this storied rivalry. It was the one and only battle between Bo Jackson and Herschel Walker in college. Georgia was undefeated and an established power going for its second national championship in three years. Auburn was an up and coming program under Pat Dye, which was 7-2 after going 5-6 in his first season. Auburn went up 14-13 in the fourth quarter on an 87-yard run by Lionel James, but Georgia responded with an 80-yard TD drive to take back the lead. Auburn drove back down the field but a Randy Campbell pass on fourth down was broken up in the end zone with 49 seconds left to end it. It was a very physical game that was a prelude to AU becoming one of the nation’s best programs in the 1980s. UGA went on to lose to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl for the national championship while AU finished 9-3 and returned the next season to go 11-1 and be named national champions by several selectors. Teams can build on losses just like they do on wins (also see LSU in 2013) and this is one of those games if the Tigers can keep it close and stay in striking distance in the fourth quarter. There’s a path to victory for Auburn and upsets happen every weekend, but the key for AU is just not being embarrassed by the Bulldogs as they have been a number of times in the 13 losses in the last 16 games.
|GAMES
|DAN
|CALEB
|HUNTER
|BMATT
|
OKL vs. TEX
|
OKL
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
OKL
|
WVU at BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
WVU
|
BAY
|
PSU at IOWA
|
PSU
|
IOWA
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
TCU at TTECH
|
TCU
|
TTECH
|
TTECH
|
TTECH
|
ND at VT
|
ND
|
VT
|
ND
|
VT
|
UTAH at USC
|
UTAH
|
USC
|
USC
|
UTAH
|
ARK at OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
USCe at TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
LSU at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UGA at AUB
|
AUB
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA