AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 6

Pick’em: Week 6
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Hunter Adams (35-15), your momma’s favorite football coach.
LSU 34-23
Jeffrey Lee (35-15), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 34-24
Auburn vs. LSU on Halloween? Yes, please. You just know this is going to be a weird one. I expect Auburn's defense to come up big in this game. It'll be going against a true freshman QB making his first start on the road. Auburn's offense, led by The Tank, appears to be improving. This is a great opportunity for Auburn to put it all together for the first time this season, and I expect it will. I'll take the Tigers over the Tigahs.
Jay G. Tate (34-16), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.
Auburn 28-24
I have much respect for Ed Orgeron being able to keep things together following some seismic offseason personnel losses. With that said, Auburn is due for a home win in this series and I like the way Chad Morris' offense is trending — even after Brandon Council's injury. I also believe Kevin Steele will engineer a way to upset and/or frazzle LSU's young quarterback. The Tigers are just so-so along the defensive front right now, but something about this series tends to bring out the best in Auburn teams. I expect to see that today — an Auburn team fighting like mad for relevance.
Dan Peck (33-17), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 35-31
In the win at Ole Miss, Auburn’s offense leaned heavily on Bigsby and Shivers while Bo Nix played the best road game of his career. Questions remain on both sides of the ball but things seem to be trending in the right direction. LSU was so dominant against South Carolina, it’s easy to forget they’re the same team that gave up 586 yards of total offense in a loss to Missouri. I’m picking Auburn, mostly because I have doubts that LSU will be able to duplicate last week’s performance.
|GAMES
|HUNTER
|J LEE
|JAY G
|DAN
|
KSU at WVU
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
KSU
|
WVU
|
TEX at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
UCF at HOU
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
OSU at PSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
UGA at UK
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
OM at VU
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
MSU at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
MSU
|
ALA
|
ARK at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
MIZ at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
MIZ
|
LSU at AUB
|
LSU
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bryan Matthews (31-19), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.
LSU 24-16
LSU is not as good as Georgia but I think they have comparable talent, and that will make the difference, especially on the line of scrimmage where Auburn will be out-manned again. Auburn’s best chance is to lean on Tank Bigsby and pressure TJ Finley into mistakes. Just don’t think it will be enough. If my prediction is right, this is going to be one of the toughest losses of the Gus Malzahn era and put AU as a likely 5-5 or 4-6 team this season.
Christian Clemente (31-19), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.
LSU 35-28
I’m rolling with LSU in this game, but I don’t have a lot of confidence in that pick. I actually felt more confident picking Ole Miss to beat Auburn than I do LSU beating Auburn. With that said, I still think LSU will be able to run the ball at will against Auburn and TJ Finley does just enough to win them the game at the end. Auburn’s needed a late stop from the defense the last three games, but with guys like Terrace Marshall and the LSU running backs, I don’t think they get that stop this week.
Bill Cameron (30-20), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 31-28
This series has had some crazy games since the Tigers started playing each other on a regular basis when the SEC went to division play in 1992. However, LSU has definitely had the upper hand, winning 11 of the last 15, including the last three by just a total of eight points. I can’t drop any more in the picking standings so I need an upset this week
Mr. Quarter (28-22), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
LSU 48-0
LSU has the SEC's best pass rush and has forced the most turnovers going up against this Auburn offense? Hahahahaha. The offensive line couldn’t block a pee wee team and Bo Nix will be running for his life and playing hero ball on the first series. Auburn doesn’t stand a chance. Gus Malzahn takes another whooping from a rival and AU moves into the bottom half of the SEC West where it belongs.
|GAMES
|BMATT
|CHRIS
|BILL
|MR Q
|
KSU at WVU
|
WVU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
TEX at OK ST
|
TEX
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
TEX
|
UCF at HOU
|
HOU
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
OSU at PSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OH ST
|
PSU
|
UGA at UK
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
OM at VU
|
OM
|
OM
|
OM
|
VU
|
MSU at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ARK at TAMU
|
ARK
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
MIZ at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
MIZ
|
LSU at AUB
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
AUB
|
LSU