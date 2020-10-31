AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 6

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

Hunter Adams (35-15)

LSU 34-23

Jeffrey Lee (35-15)

Auburn 34-24

Auburn vs. LSU on Halloween? Yes, please. You just know this is going to be a weird one. I expect Auburn's defense to come up big in this game. It'll be going against a true freshman QB making his first start on the road. Auburn's offense, led by The Tank, appears to be improving. This is a great opportunity for Auburn to put it all together for the first time this season, and I expect it will. I'll take the Tigers over the Tigahs.

Jay G. Tate (34-16)

Auburn 28-24

I have much respect for Ed Orgeron being able to keep things together following some seismic offseason personnel losses. With that said, Auburn is due for a home win in this series and I like the way Chad Morris' offense is trending — even after Brandon Council's injury. I also believe Kevin Steele will engineer a way to upset and/or frazzle LSU's young quarterback. The Tigers are just so-so along the defensive front right now, but something about this series tends to bring out the best in Auburn teams. I expect to see that today — an Auburn team fighting like mad for relevance.

Dan Peck (33-17)

Auburn 35-31

In the win at Ole Miss, Auburn’s offense leaned heavily on Bigsby and Shivers while Bo Nix played the best road game of his career. Questions remain on both sides of the ball but things seem to be trending in the right direction. LSU was so dominant against South Carolina, it’s easy to forget they’re the same team that gave up 586 yards of total offense in a loss to Missouri. I’m picking Auburn, mostly because I have doubts that LSU will be able to duplicate last week’s performance.