Pick’em: Week 5

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 27-13), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 22-19

Is this Auburn team a bit confounding? You're dang right it is. The defense has been a pit weak against the pass, the offense has been just weak in general. With that said, this team remains close-knit, the emergence of T.J. Finley has excited the locker room plus the spectacle of Cornelius Williams' ouster creates an odd aura around this game. I believe it's a good aura. I believe this is the game where Bryan Harsin's tough-nosed approach to managing a football program finally yields something meaningful on the field. This team had to grow up a lot in one week. Can the Tigers' cap it with a huge win on the Bayou? I'm feeling it.

Brian Stultz (7-3, 25-15), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

LSU 31-20

Two weeks ago, I felt that Auburn would break its losing streak in Baton Rouge. I don't feel that way any more. Whether it is T.J. Finley or Bo Nix, the Bayou Bengals will do what Georgia State did and load the box, trying to take Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter out of the game and make the quarterback beat them. It barely worked against a bad Georgia State team, taking last-minute heroics. It won't work at LSU. The Auburn secondary continues to give up big plays and the year 1999, the last win at LSU, grows ever further away.

Caleb Jones (4-6, 24-16), a river rat in a kayak

LSU 34-27

I'm gonna be honest. I wasn't alive the last time Auburn beat LSU in Death Valley. So going into Baton Rouge and taking down LSU after struggling against Georgia State a week prior is not necessarily something I see happening. I'm not convinced Auburn will be able to slow down LSU quarterback Max Johnson enough to get the win. Especially after witnessing the way that Penn State's Sean Clifford picked apart the Auburn secondary the last time the Tigers played on the road. I think Bo Nix still takes the field as the starter, but LSU wins a close one.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 22-18), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 27-23

What craziness will there be this time? It’s been a wild week in Auburn leading up to the game, with a new receivers coach and not knowing the quarterback situation, but on the field it could be even wilder if Auburn doesn’t tighten up its pass defense and LSU doesn’t do a better job of stopping the run. If Auburn doesn’t break the losing streak that goes back to last century now, then when?