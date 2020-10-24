AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 5

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (28-12), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 37-30

I thought Auburn played well last week aside from Bo Nix's three interceptions, so I don't have any real reason to think this team will bottom out in Oxford. Yeah, Ole Miss is better. That's a program on the rise. I just think Auburn has more defensive firepower and Tank Bigsby is capable of doing very bad things because he's a very bad man.

Dan Peck (26-14), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 34-27

It’s difficult to back Auburn with a lot of confidence at the moment, but they’re favored for a reason. Make no mistake: this is a game Auburn can undoubtedly lose, especially if the issues on display last week resurface, but Ole Miss has plenty of problems too. Chad Morris will be under some serious fire if Auburn’s offense struggles on Saturday against what looks to be the conference’s worst defense. I just can’t pick against what I see as the more talented team.

Jeffrey Lee (26-14), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Auburn 38-35

Ole Miss will score a lot, but so will Auburn. Tank Bigsby will get 25-plus touches, which should be more than Bo Nix's passing attempts. That's a good thing for Auburn, and the reason it wins a close one in Oxford.

Bryan Matthews (25-15), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.

Auburn 45-35

I was real iffy with my Auburn pick last week. In fact, I’m pissed I didn’t have the guts to pick the upset. But I feel pretty good about the Tigers’ chances this week. Ole Miss’ terrible defense should the perfect tonic for AU’s inconsistent offense.