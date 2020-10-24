AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 5

Pick’em: Week 5
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.
Jay G. Tate (28-12), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.
Auburn 37-30
I thought Auburn played well last week aside from Bo Nix's three interceptions, so I don't have any real reason to think this team will bottom out in Oxford. Yeah, Ole Miss is better. That's a program on the rise. I just think Auburn has more defensive firepower and Tank Bigsby is capable of doing very bad things because he's a very bad man.
Dan Peck (26-14), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 34-27
It’s difficult to back Auburn with a lot of confidence at the moment, but they’re favored for a reason. Make no mistake: this is a game Auburn can undoubtedly lose, especially if the issues on display last week resurface, but Ole Miss has plenty of problems too. Chad Morris will be under some serious fire if Auburn’s offense struggles on Saturday against what looks to be the conference’s worst defense. I just can’t pick against what I see as the more talented team.
Jeffrey Lee (26-14), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 38-35
Ole Miss will score a lot, but so will Auburn. Tank Bigsby will get 25-plus touches, which should be more than Bo Nix's passing attempts. That's a good thing for Auburn, and the reason it wins a close one in Oxford.
Bryan Matthews (25-15), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.
Auburn 45-35
I was real iffy with my Auburn pick last week. In fact, I’m pissed I didn’t have the guts to pick the upset. But I feel pretty good about the Tigers’ chances this week. Ole Miss’ terrible defense should the perfect tonic for AU’s inconsistent offense.
|GAMES
|JAY G
|DAN
|J LEE
|BMATT
|
NCST at UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
NCST
|
OKL at TCU
|
TCU
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
FSU at LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
ISU at OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
MICH at MINN
|
MINN
|
MINN
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
CIN at SMU
|
SMU
|
CIN
|
CIN
|
SMU
|
ALA at TEN
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
UK at MIZ
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
USC at LSU
|
LSU
|
USC
|
LSU
|
USC
|
AUB at OM
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
Christian Clemente (25-15), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.
Ole Miss 38-30
I’m rolling with Ole Miss in this game. Auburn hasn’t shown me nearly enough on either side of the ball for me to pick them to travel to Oxford, Mississippi, and take home a win. Matt Corral had his issues against Arkansas’ defense, but I think he’ll be able to bounce and pick apart Auburn’s defense. The biggest issue for me, actually, is Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah. Arkansas’ tight ends exploited the Auburn defense, and they aren’t at the same level as Yeboah. On the offensive side of the ball, unless they change the game plan and start getting Tank Bigsby and the running backs more involved, I don’t trust Bo Nix to go into hostile territory and get a win.
Hunter Adams (25-15), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 34-30
Bill Cameron (24-16), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 31-27
If Auburn will just decide to run the ball with its RUNNING BACKS, they can keep the Ole Miss offense on the sidelines (and maybe protect Bo Nix and the ball), which would be the best way to get out of Oxford with a win. Will they do that? Sure sounded like that’s what Gus wants, so here’s a shaky pick for the Tigers.
Mr. Quarter (23-17), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Ole Miss 55-21
Hahaha, 9-1 last week just proves I’m a flippin’ genius. And I can assure you Auburn won’t be getting any better this week. They’re getting worse. Bo Nix looks like a deer in the headlights and Seth Williams can’t contain his emotions on the field. AU’s offense is a mess and the defense will begin its decent into madness when Ole Miss wipes the field with them.
|GAMES
|CHRIS
|HUNTER
|BILL
|MR Q
|
NCST at UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
OKL at TCU
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
OKL
|
TCU
|
FSU at LOU
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
FSU
|
LOU
|
ISU at OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
ISU
|
MICH at MINN
|
MINN
|
MICH
|
MINN
|
MINN
|
CIN at SMU
|
CIN
|
CIN
|
SMU
|
SMU
|
ALA at TENN
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
UK at MIZ
|
UK
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
UK
|
USC at LSU
|
USC
|
LSU
|
USC
|
LSU
|
AUB at OM
|
OM
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB