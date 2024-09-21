AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (9-1, 22-8), always served with frosty tips.

Arkansas 31-24

I don't pick against Auburn often. I didn't expect to do it here, but Arkansas' tape was better than I expected. They've upgraded their roster quite a bit. I think Hank Brown is a great story and he had a great game last week, but I don't think he's yet in a position to carry an offense without a lot of help from the run game. I don't trust Auburn's offensive line enough. I also don't trust Auburn's secondary to provide the kind of coverage needed to squelch Taylen Green's passing ability. Plus: Bobby Petrino.

Henry Patton (9-1, 20-10), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 24-20

Through three games, Auburn’s biggest defensive weakness has been its defensive backfield. Taylen Green had a great day through the air against Oklahoma State, but I’m choosing to believe that the Green that went 11-26 against UAB is the real Green. It’s a stoppable force versus a movable object, and I’m picking Auburn’s defense to load the box, stop the run, and do *just* enough to not get killed through the air. Offensively, I think Hank Brown and co. have a good enough day to sneak Auburn by Arkansas.

Caleb Jones (8-2, 20-10), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 27-24

I'm going with Auburn in a close battle. Hank Brown showed some good things in the win against New Mexico. He worked through his reads well, but certainly will be challenged facing an SEC defense behind a smorgasbord of offensive line combinations. Another thing I'll be keeping an eye on is how the defense approaches Taylen Green. Auburn's defense has struggled with QBs that know how to extend plays, and with Green being the Razorbacks' second-leading rusher, he could create issues for the Tigers. Second-half adjustments have been good for Auburn, but I'm expecting a close game down the stretch, maybe even a Towns McGough walk-off.

Brian Stultz (8-2, 19-11), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 27-23

How good is Arkansas? Do we even know? And how good is Auburn? That's yet to be determined. What we do know is that this is a pivotal game for both teams, and it might be the most critical of the Hugh Freeze era to date. Auburn will ride a raucous crowd and a solid performance from Jarquez Hunter and Hank Brown to a close victory over the Bobby Petrino Motorcycle Riding With No Helmet On Razorbacks.



