Pick’em: Week 4

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (9-1, 22-8), always served with frosty tips.

Arkansas 31-24

I don't pick against Auburn often. I didn't expect to do it here, but Arkansas' tape was better than I expected. They've upgraded their roster quite a bit. I think Hank Brown is a great story and he had a great game last week, but I don't think he's yet in a position to carry an offense without a lot of help from the run game. I don't trust Auburn's offensive line enough. I also don't trust Auburn's secondary to provide the kind of coverage needed to squelch Taylen Green's passing ability. Plus: Bobby Petrino.

Henry Patton (9-1, 20-10), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 24-20

Through three games, Auburn’s biggest defensive weakness has been its defensive backfield. Taylen Green had a great day through the air against Oklahoma State, but I’m choosing to believe that the Green that went 11-26 against UAB is the real Green. It’s a stoppable force versus a movable object, and I’m picking Auburn’s defense to load the box, stop the run, and do *just* enough to not get killed through the air. Offensively, I think Hank Brown and co. have a good enough day to sneak Auburn by Arkansas.

Caleb Jones (8-2, 20-10), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 27-24

I'm going with Auburn in a close battle. Hank Brown showed some good things in the win against New Mexico. He worked through his reads well, but certainly will be challenged facing an SEC defense behind a smorgasbord of offensive line combinations. Another thing I'll be keeping an eye on is how the defense approaches Taylen Green. Auburn's defense has struggled with QBs that know how to extend plays, and with Green being the Razorbacks' second-leading rusher, he could create issues for the Tigers. Second-half adjustments have been good for Auburn, but I'm expecting a close game down the stretch, maybe even a Towns McGough walk-off.

Brian Stultz (8-2, 19-11), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 27-23

How good is Arkansas? Do we even know? And how good is Auburn? That's yet to be determined. What we do know is that this is a pivotal game for both teams, and it might be the most critical of the Hugh Freeze era to date. Auburn will ride a raucous crowd and a solid performance from Jarquez Hunter and Hank Brown to a close victory over the Bobby Petrino Motorcycle Riding With No Helmet On Razorbacks.


PICK'EM WEEK 4
GAMES JAY G HENRY CALEB STULTZ

KAN at WVU

WVU

KAN

WVU

WVU

USC at MICH

USC

USC

USC

USC

ASU at TT

ASU

TT

TT

TT

UTAH at OKST

OKST

OKST

UTAH

UTAH

TCU at SMU

TCU

TCU

SMU

TCU

CAL at FSU

FSU

CAL

CAL

CAL

IOWA at MIN

IOWA

IOWA

IOWA

IOWA

UF at MSU

UF

UF

UF

UF

TEN at OKL

TEN

TEN

TEN

TEN

ARK at AUB

ARK

AUB

AUB

AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Bryan Matthews (8-2, 18-12), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 27-24

I'd be surprised if this isn't a close game that goes down to the final drive. This is a crucial game for Auburn. A loss and AU could be staring at an 0-3 start or worse in the SEC. That would be demoralizing for this program. The Tigers need to come out with more passion and a better plan in the first quarter, especially on defense.

Bill Cameron (9-1, 17-13), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 34-30

This is a must-win for both teams Saturday, with Hugh Freeze needing for his program to show it's on the right track after the Cal loss, while Sam Pittman's Hogs face a brutal SEC schedule and need to get off to a good start in conference play. Bobby Petrino has quite a few weapons to work with, and the Tigers will have their hands full trying to keep Taylen Green in check. I'm sure Arky DC Travis Williams will try to confuse Hank Brown in his second start, so DJ Durkin's defense needs to set the tone from the outset, or it could be a rough afternoon.

Hunter Adams (6-4, 17-13), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 31-27

Home-field advantage and improved offensive efficiency give AU a valuable conference win.

Dan Peck (8-2, 16-14), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 30-24

These are two coaches that can’t afford to lose, but only one can win. College football can be so cruel. I could go either way on Hank Brown in his first career start against an SEC team, so I’ll take Auburn at the buzzer with some classic JHS sorcery.

PICK'EM WEEK 4
GAMES BMATT BILL HUNTER DAN

KAN at WVU

WVU

WVU

WVU

WVU

USC at MICH

USC

USC

USC

USC

ASU at TT

TT

TT

TT

ASU

UTAH at OKST

UTAH

UTAH

UTAH

UTAH

TCU at SMU

SMU

TCU

TCU

TCU

CAL at FSU

FSU

FSU

CAL

CAL

IOWA at MIN

MIN

MIN

IOWA

IOWA

UF at MSU

UF

UF

UF

MSU

TEN at OKL

TEN

TEN

TEN

OKL

ARK at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB
