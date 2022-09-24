AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (Caleb 8-2, 24-6), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 26-24

Somehow, Bryan Harsin managed to turn an 11 a.m. home game against Missouri into perhaps a more crucial game than Penn State. I'm expecting Auburn to bounce back from last week's loss with a close win over Missouri. Anders Carlson will be a big contributor in this one, as the Auburn offense continues searching for an identity. The defense has a better week, but not at the level they need to be to win matchups at the SEC level. It won't be a 'feel-good' win, but a win is a win — especially when you might not see one for a while.

Brian Stultz (8-2, 22-8), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 20-17

We're not sure who will be playing quarterback for Auburn. The Tigers are coming off an embarrassing loss. Bryan Harsin's job is on the line. It's an 11 a.m. kickoff. So how does Auburn pull this one out? Simple. Missouri is even worse than Auburn right now. It is going to be a low-scoring affair as both offenses haven't exactly lit it up this season. Of course, neither defenses have been amazing so that might kill that point. Sigh.

Bryan Matthews (8-2, 22-8), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Missouri 28-20

A lot of prognosticators believe Auburn will be able to run the ball effectively against Missouri. But that’s an assumption I’m not willing to make based on the disjointed gameplans I’ve seen in the first three games and very poor play on the offensive line. Auburn’s defense is playing slow, undisciplined and can’t do the simplest things right. I expect Eli Drinkwitz to catch that group sleeping for a couple of big plays. Bryan Harsin’s AU tenure is on the ropes and a loss Saturday would likely be a knockout punch.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 22-8), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 27-20

Robby Ashford apparently gets the bulk of the workload this week with TJ Finley out. No question Mizzou will try to put him in obvious passing situations, and if they can, it could be another rough day for the Tigers. This probably will be the last SEC game Auburn is favored in unless there is a big turnaround Saturday.