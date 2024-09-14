AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 13-7), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 38-14

I’ll be honest and say I’m not sure what to think about Hank Brown. People want to throw the Superman cape on the kid. I respect the decision insofar as Payton Thorne played poorly last week and, well, something clearly piqued Hugh Freeze’s curiosity beyond the numbers. He must have seen something during these last few days as well. I’m cutting my expectations for the Tigers’ offense a bit with Brown in there, though the run game should be plenty enough in this tilt with New Mexico. Unless Brown absolutely balls out during these next three weeks, which certainly is a possibility, the whole situation is a stinging rebuke of Freeze’s decision to ride with Thorne through the offseason. I’m really interested to see where it all leads.

Caleb Jones (5-5, 12-8), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 44-20

Hank Brown is in line to get his first start of the season Saturday against the Lobos, giving him an opportunity to show what he can do in non-garbage time situations. I still expect Payton Thorne to see the field, as the redshirt freshman Brown isn't a guaranteed fix to what Auburn's offensive problems were last week. There's still the possibility Thorne is the best option, as bad as that sounds. The Tigers face a struggling New Mexico defense (which gave up over 400 yards passing to Arizona last week), so the offense must figure some things out before SEC play. New Mexico could prove to be pesky for Auburn in the opening quarter or two, but the Tigers distance themselves in the end and win by 24-plus.

Henry Patton (5-5, 11-9), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 45-17

Even with Payton Thorne’s week two struggles, it felt widely accepted that he was still going to start against New Mexico. That’s obviously not happening. It’s an interesting move because how much can they learn from a game against New Mexico? The Lobo defense has been dreadful to start the season, and as bad as Auburn looked last week, it should be able to score on New Mexico with ease. I expect both Hank Brown and Thorne to get in and look good. It’s just going to be hard for me to take anything away from this game unless one is significantly worse than the other. And regardless of who plays at qb, I think both Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston will have big days. Now, the Lobos can score a bit — Devon Dampier can move a bit, and UNM pass attack could give Auburn’s secondary some fits. The Lobo offense will score a little bit, but I think the Auburn defense will hold them mostly in check. I think a big Eugene Asante game leads the way for Auburn’s defense ahead of what will be the most important game of the Freeze era up to this point. .

Brian Stultz (5-5, 11-9), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 38-21

It’s Hank Brown time for Auburn, and he couldn’t ask for a better pass defense to be up against than the Lobos. Frankly, they stink and Auburn’s receivers should have a field day against them. Brown will pass his first audition before it gets real for him in the following weeks.