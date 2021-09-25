Pick’em: Week 3
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
Caleb Jones (7-3, 20-10), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 52-10
Auburn had some mistakes that proved costly in the Penn State game. This is a game for the Tigers to rebound and fix those mistakes before conference play starts next week. Georgia State won't give the Tigers much of a problem like it did to Tennessee a couple years ago. Auburn wins big.
Jay G. Tate (7-3, 20-10), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 38-10
It's Georgia State, guys. The Panthers are a fine football club. Auburn has the players and the smarts and the desire to destroy the visitors from downtown Atlanta. It won't be as easy as earlier victories over Akron and Alabama State, but the result should be more or less the same. With Bo Nix's shoulder as it is, which is to say not perfect, get him some work and get him on the sideline.
Brian Stultz (7-3, 18-12), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Auburn 45-10
The Panthers' option game has the potential to take some air out of the Auburn defense and crowd but don't expect that to happen, not with the Tigers' defense being so good against the run. On the offensive end, Auburn should run the three-headed monster of Tank, Jarquez and Shivers early and often against a porous run defense. It won't be the most exciting win but the Tigers get the job done.
Dan Peck (7-3, 17-13), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 45-7
This game shouldn’t be competitive. Auburn is much better than GSU. This game seems like Auburn’s last chance to solidify the rotation at some positions before conference play starts; will we see players we haven’t seen much in the first three games?
|GAMES
|CALEB
|JAY G
|STULTZ
|DAN
|
ND at WISC
|
WISC
|
ND
|
ND
|
ND
|
CLEM at NC ST
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
ISU at BAY
|
BAY
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
UCLA at STAN
|
STAN
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
KSU at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
KSU
|
OK ST
|
KSU
|
LSU at MSU
|
MSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
MSU
|
MIZ at BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
BC
|
MIZ
|
TAMU vs. ARK
|
TAMU
|
ARK
|
TAMU
|
ARK
|
UK at USC
|
USC
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
GSU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
Christian Clemente (4-6, 17-13), the Assassin from Big Sky country.
Auburn 40-10
Alright, one final tune-up game for Auburn here before they get into the thick of it with an incredibly tough five-game stretch to start off SEC play. Auburn needs to get out of this game quickly and I think they will. Getting Bo Nix, Tank Bigsby and some of the other key guys some rest before LSU will be big. This feels like a good opportunity for some guys to have a final shot at stepping up and proving their value to this team. Whether that's Tar'Varish Dawson, Elijah Canion or Ze'Vian Capers at receiver or someone like Dreshun Miller at cornerback, this will be a good game for some backups to show what they've got. I don't think this one will ever be too close, Auburn takes care of business and gets ready for Baton Rouge.
Bill Cameron (6-4, 15-15), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 45-10
The Tigers need to work on the passing game on both sides of the ball, but that could be hard to do since Georgia State doesn’t throw the ball much at all. If some young receivers don’t get a lot more playing time this week you wonder when they will. Watch to see if there is any hangover from the trip top Happy Valley.
Hunter Adams (6-4, 15-15), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 49-13
Bryan Matthews (5-5, 15-15), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 55-20
Georgia State should be better than either Akron or Alabama State, but I still expect Auburn’s offense to roll up some big numbers. Defensively, the spread-option offense may give AU some trouble but this won’t be a competitive game for too long.
|GAMES
|CC
|BILL
|HUINTER
|BMATT
|
ND at WISC
|
WISC
|
WISC
|
WISC
|
WISC
|
CLEM at NC ST
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
CLEM
|
ISU at BAY
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
BAY
|
UCLA at STAN
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
STAN
|
KSU at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
LSU at MSU
|
MSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
MIZ at BC
|
MIZ
|
BC
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
TAMU vs. ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
TAMU
|
ARK
|
UK at USC
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
GSU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB