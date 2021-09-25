Pick’em: Week 3

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3, 20-10), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 52-10

Auburn had some mistakes that proved costly in the Penn State game. This is a game for the Tigers to rebound and fix those mistakes before conference play starts next week. Georgia State won't give the Tigers much of a problem like it did to Tennessee a couple years ago. Auburn wins big.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 20-10), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 38-10

It's Georgia State, guys. The Panthers are a fine football club. Auburn has the players and the smarts and the desire to destroy the visitors from downtown Atlanta. It won't be as easy as earlier victories over Akron and Alabama State, but the result should be more or less the same. With Bo Nix's shoulder as it is, which is to say not perfect, get him some work and get him on the sideline.

Brian Stultz (7-3, 18-12), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 45-10

The Panthers' option game has the potential to take some air out of the Auburn defense and crowd but don't expect that to happen, not with the Tigers' defense being so good against the run. On the offensive end, Auburn should run the three-headed monster of Tank, Jarquez and Shivers early and often against a porous run defense. It won't be the most exciting win but the Tigers get the job done.

Dan Peck (7-3, 17-13), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 45-7

This game shouldn’t be competitive. Auburn is much better than GSU. This game seems like Auburn’s last chance to solidify the rotation at some positions before conference play starts; will we see players we haven’t seen much in the first three games?