Pick’em: Week 3

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3, 13-7), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 34-30

Even though Bo Nix has looked good in limited action this year, it's no secret that Nix isn't at his best on the road. He's 1-4 all-time in true road games against top-25 teams, throws for an average of 161 yards and has a TD-INT ratio of 3-to-7 in those games. It's tough to pick against Penn State in this one. But I'm gonna do it. Nix has yet to play a full game under Harsin's offense and the Tigers' are still the No. 1 scoring offense in the country. With as much depth as Auburn has in the running back position and Penn State's middle-of-the-pack rush defense, that could prove troublesome for the Nittany Lions. If Nix plays somewhat of a clean game and the Auburn defense contains Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (who has 477 yards passing with two touchdowns this season), Tigers get the upset.

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 13-7), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 21-17

This one will be about Bo Nix being good enough and steady enough to win a big game on the road. The usual suspects will be good — Tank Bigsby, the defense. The offensive line won't be anything special against this PSU defense, but it only must be satisfactory for Nix to give Nix his chance to shine. Run it. Throw it. Win.

Christian Clemente (5-5, 13-7), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Auburn 31-21

I do not know what to think about this Auburn team. They've only played Akron and Alabama State, but they've looked really good and better in areas that I thought they'd struggle in. I think this team could end up being really good or they could be a mediocre Auburn team. I'm still not sure. What I do believe, though, is that I do not believe that Penn State is the No. 10 team in the country. While they beat Wisconsin in week one, Wisconsin looked awful and made a ton of mistakes for Penn State to win the game. If Auburn can rely on its defense to get some stops and generate a turnover or two, Tank Bigsby can carry Auburn to victory. Rely on Bo Nix only when he's needed and control the game. I think this one will be close throughout but Auburn pulls away in the fourth and wins.

Brian Stultz (7-3, 11-9), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Penn State 24-13

The moment won't be too big for the Tigers in this one, but pulling off the upset in Beaver Stadium will be. Expect a couple of mental mistakes and turnovers to cost Auburn a chance at the big victory against Penn State in a game where the Nittany Lions take control in the fourth quarter.