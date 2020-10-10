AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 3

This game doesn’t feel similar to the yearly beatdown of the Razorbacks Auburn fans have gotten used to. Even after losing to Florida last year, it felt like that loss wouldn’t have any impact on the Arkansas matchup. But after getting flat-out embarrassed by Georgia, this game has the potential to be interesting. With Hurricane Delta playing an impact on the game, running the ball will be important, and I’m skeptical if Auburn can effectively do that. At the end of the day, I’m going to roll with Auburn because I feel they’re the all-around more talented team, but Arkansas covers the spread and keeps it close throughout.

The reckoning at UGA really surprised me. I didn't realize Auburn's offensive line was in such a weakened state, though I should have recognized that. If you think about it, the Kentucky win was facilitated by three takeaways during the second half. Arkansas is much better than I expected this season, which makes this game difficult to gauge. If I'm just looking at this on paper, I'd seriously consider picking the Hogs. Still, it's the Gus Bowl and Malzahn is 6-1 against his former employer. Then you have the Arkansas-just-fired-Chad-Morris angle to consider. I'll take the Tigers due to those intangibles.

I can't justify this score (or even this pick, not after watching AU-UGA last week). I'm trusting Vegas on this one.

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Dan Peck (14-6), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 34-17

I could not have been more wrong about last week. I vastly overestimated Auburn’s offensive and defensive lines while underestimating Georgia’s overall talent. I was too focused on Georgia’s quarterback uncertainty; Stetson Bennett doesn’t have to be a superstar when the rest of the team plays that well.

Luckily for Auburn, few teams in the SEC have the personnel to successfully emulate Georgia’s game plan. So much has been made of Gus Malzahn’s struggles against his chief rivals that it’s easy to forget that he’s been fairly dominant against the rest of the conference in recent seasons. Malzahn is 18-4 in his last 22 conference games against teams other than Alabama, Georgia, or LSU. He’s been especially good against Arkansas, a team that Tommy Tuberville and Gene Chizik routinely struggled against. Auburn might not win this game by 31 or more, as they have in the previous four meetings with the Razorbacks, but something is very seriously wrong with this team if they can’t win at all.

Bill Cameron (13-7), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 38-17

The Tigers are really beaten up – physically and mentally, and the Hogs are feeling great coming off their shocking win in Stark Vegas. However, this is the type situation where Gus Malzahn excels, so look for the offense to show more (and hopefully have a few new faces contributing), because the next three games are critical if Auburn is to have a good season.

Bryan Matthews (12-8), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.

Auburn 20-17

This is a tough one to pick. A week ago, I probably would have had Auburn winning by two or three touchdowns, but now I think it could be close and I wouldn’t be surprised with an upset. I don’t have great vibes about Auburn right now. Injuries and confidence are big concerns, and I think opponents have a good blueprint on how to beat the Tigers. All that said, I’m still taking AU in a close one because I believe it has more talent from 1 to 85.

Mr. Quarter (11-9), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.

Arkansas 42-21

Pig Sooie. Fred Talley just confidently walked past my window laughing his @ss off at Auburn’s offensive and defensive lines. They’re gonna need some extra padding this week for all the times they’re gonna get knocked on their backsides. The Hawgs are gonna steamroll the Tigers in Jordan-Hare.