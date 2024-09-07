AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 31-17

I'm expecting this weekend's game to be drastically different from what these two teams put on a football field last year. Auburn's offense is revamped, the freshmen wide receivers appear to be as advertised and that benefits everyone, especially Payton Thorne. The defensive line will continue its rotation, but it will be tasked with slowing down Cal's best offensive threat, running back Jayden Ott. He got banged up last week, but appears as probable for this weekend. Regardless, Tigers win convincingly.

Jay G. Tate (7-3), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 35-17

I like what I saw last weekend. Was it a mirage? Maybe, yeah. but I still like what I saw. There was coordination. I saw a plan. I saw some understanding of what kind of team this group wants to be. You may think that’s little stuff and isn’t a big deal. I happen to think it’s the biggest deal.

Henry Patton (6-4), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 31-13

I’m not exactly sure how it’s going to play out, but I’m very confident in the fact that Auburn is the better team and will win by quite a bit. These two teams were more even than we thought last year, but now that gap has grown and now Auburn is at home. Jaydn Ott/Cal’s offensive line versus Auburn’s defensive line will determine if this is a close game or not. If Cal can find some running room then it could easily be a close game headed to the fourth, but if not then it won’t be. I’m betting on Auburn having the upper hand there, again. And I think the offense will do enough for a comfortable Auburn win

Brian Stultz (6-4), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 48-17

Last year's matchup was ugly, so much so that Payton Thorne apologized this week to the people who had to watch it. This year's game against the Golden Bears will be much better as the Tigers continue their offensive resurgence. Last year, Cal dared Auburn to throw the ball and have receivers win matchups. We know how that went. They won't be able to do that now, and along with a steady running game led by Jarquez Hunter, the Tigers will run the ACC-member Golden Bears out of Jordan-Hare Stadium.