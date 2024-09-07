PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Pick’em: Week 2

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 31-17

I'm expecting this weekend's game to be drastically different from what these two teams put on a football field last year. Auburn's offense is revamped, the freshmen wide receivers appear to be as advertised and that benefits everyone, especially Payton Thorne. The defensive line will continue its rotation, but it will be tasked with slowing down Cal's best offensive threat, running back Jayden Ott. He got banged up last week, but appears as probable for this weekend. Regardless, Tigers win convincingly.

Jay G. Tate (7-3), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 35-17

I like what I saw last weekend. Was it a mirage? Maybe, yeah. but I still like what I saw. There was coordination. I saw a plan. I saw some understanding of what kind of team this group wants to be. You may think that’s little stuff and isn’t a big deal. I happen to think it’s the biggest deal.

Henry Patton (6-4), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 31-13

I’m not exactly sure how it’s going to play out, but I’m very confident in the fact that Auburn is the better team and will win by quite a bit. These two teams were more even than we thought last year, but now that gap has grown and now Auburn is at home. Jaydn Ott/Cal’s offensive line versus Auburn’s defensive line will determine if this is a close game or not. If Cal can find some running room then it could easily be a close game headed to the fourth, but if not then it won’t be. I’m betting on Auburn having the upper hand there, again. And I think the offense will do enough for a comfortable Auburn win

Brian Stultz (6-4), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 48-17

Last year's matchup was ugly, so much so that Payton Thorne apologized this week to the people who had to watch it. This year's game against the Golden Bears will be much better as the Tigers continue their offensive resurgence. Last year, Cal dared Auburn to throw the ball and have receivers win matchups. We know how that went. They won't be able to do that now, and along with a steady running game led by Jarquez Hunter, the Tigers will run the ACC-member Golden Bears out of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

PICK'EM WEEK 2
GAMES CALEB JAY G HENRY STULTZ

GT at SYR

GT

GT

GT

GT

PIT at CIN

PIT

PIT

CIN

CIN

UVA at WF

WF

WF

WF

WF

ORST at SDSU

ORST

ORST

ORST

ORST

TEX at MICH

TEX

TEX

TEX

TEX

ARK vs. OKST

OKST

OKST

OKST

OKST

SCAR at UK

UK

UK

UK

UK

TEN at NCST

TEN

TEN

TEN

TEN

MSU at ASU

MSU

ASU

ASU

ASU

CAL at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Hunter Adams (6-4), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 31-17

Auburn by 14-17, won’t be as clean or exciting as game 1. But Auburn goes to 2-0 with a win on over the Golden Bears.

Bryan Matthews (5-5), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 30-10

This is a step up for Auburn but not too big a step up. The Tigers suddenly have a lot of weapons on offense and Cal won't be able to hold them in check for long. The defense, however, is going to be the standout unit on Saturday.

Dan Peck (5-5), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 31-14

Auburn’s new wideouts look dangerous. Cal struggled against FCS competition in its opener. Can Cal do enough on offense? I am skeptical.

Bill Cameron (3-7), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 38-17

What an opening act for the '24 Tigers! The competition steps up noticeably this week with ACC (!) opponent Cal coming to town. Everyone involved with last years's ugly 14-10 win has commented on how they want to show that this not last season's Tigers, and back in the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium, they should. Last year the Tigers were exposed for not having enough offensive firepower, but that's no longer the case with the cast surrounding Payton Thorne this season.

PICK'EM WEEK 2
GAMES HUNTER BMATT DAN BILL

GT at SYR

GT

SYR

GT

GT

PIT at CIN

PIT

CIN

PIT

CIN

UVA at WF

UVA

WF

WF

WF

ORST at SDSU

SDSU

SDSU

SDSU

ORST

TEX at MICH

TEX

TEX

TEX

TEX

ARK vs. OKST

OKST

OKST

OKST

OKST

SCAR at UK

UK

UK

UK

UK

TEN at NCST

TEN

TEN

NCST

TEN

MSU at ASU

MSU

ASU

MSU

ASU

CAL at AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB

AUB
