Pick’em: Week 2
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Bryan Matthews (8-2), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 59-0
Auburn is going to dominate this game and I expect the defensive line to feast on a weak SJSU offensive front. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks. T.J. Finley needs to show more consistency while Robby Ashford needs the opportunity to throw the ball more. I expect to see more from AU’s young wide receivers, especially Camden Brown.
Caleb Jones (8-2), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 52-10
It took a late touchdown for San Jose State to sneak past Portland State and the Spartans' quarterback was sacked seven times in the game. I'm expecting Auburn's defense to have an absolute field day and for the offense to iron out some wrinkles from Week 1. Tigers win big.
Jay G. Tate (7-3), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 35-7
Auburn seems like a pretty good team. I actually like the idea of a two-quarterback system; this team is in a unique position to (potentially) benefit from that. Robby Ashford is a 20-percent bump in accuracy from emerging as a real star. Of course, that final 20 percent has eluded a lot of quarterbacks through the years. I expect the Tigers’ offense will be forced to grind for points a bit more often than many expect this weekend, but San Jose’s offense is just not equipped to deal with this Auburn offense. They won’t grind. They will fail.
Hunter Adams (7-3), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 38-10
|GAMES
|BMATT
|CALEB
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|
HOU at TT
|
TT
|
TT
|
TT
|
HOU
|
ISU at IOWA
|
IOWA
|
ISU
|
IOWA
|
ISU
|
BAY at BYU
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
UT at PITT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
PITT
|
USC at ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
MIZ at KSU
|
MIZ
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
WF at VU
|
WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
ALA at TEX
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
UK at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UK
|
UF
|
SJSU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (7-3), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 34-17
The two-QB plan will be very interesting to follow for the Tigers. Will Robby Ashford get the chance to run the full offense before the second half? Can TJ Finley play like he did before his first pick? The defensive front needs to create problems (and sacks) to force turnover opportunities, and AU needs to play an efficient game without looking ahead to next week’s matchup against Penn State.
Henry Patton (7-3), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Auburn 45-10
I have a hard time seeing Auburn struggle with a team that almost lost to *Portland State*. San Jose State is awful in the trenches so Auburn will be able to control the game on both the offensive and defensive fronts. Auburn will have no issue imposing its will on the Spartans for 60 minutes. The Tigers will likely use this as a tuneup for next weeks showdown against Penn State. The biggest question is what will we see from the QB’s? I imagine that the staff is going to have them air out the ball a lot more than they did last week, especially if AU gets up big early.
Brian Stultz (6-4), hates the Amish, loves Murder She Wrote.
Auburn 48-17
My good friend Sean Burger graduated from SJSU, but Auburn is about to put a tubthumping on his Spartans and, unlike Chumbawamba, they are not getting back up again. Tank runs for 125 yards and two scores, T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford combine for three passing touchdowns and the Tigers get an early start on preparation for Penn State. And yes, the first sentence is an inside joke.
Dan Peck (6-4), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 44-7
Auburn gets another chance to work out kinks before a visit from Penn State. Auburn’s run game should be enough to overwhelm SJSU, who should struggle against Auburn’s first-team defense all night.
|GAMES
|BILL
|HENRY
|STULTZ
|DAN
|
HOU at TT
|
TT
|
HOU
|
TT
|
HOU
|
ISU at IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
BAY at BYU
|
BYU
|
BAY
|
BYU
|
BAY
|
UT at PITT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
USC at ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
ARK
|
MIZ at KSU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
MIZ
|
KSU
|
WF at VU
|
WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
WF
|
ALA at TEX
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
UK at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UK
|
UK
|
SJAU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB