Bryan Matthews (8-2), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Auburn 59-0

Auburn is going to dominate this game and I expect the defensive line to feast on a weak SJSU offensive front. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks. T.J. Finley needs to show more consistency while Robby Ashford needs the opportunity to throw the ball more. I expect to see more from AU’s young wide receivers, especially Camden Brown.

Caleb Jones (8-2), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 52-10

It took a late touchdown for San Jose State to sneak past Portland State and the Spartans' quarterback was sacked seven times in the game. I'm expecting Auburn's defense to have an absolute field day and for the offense to iron out some wrinkles from Week 1. Tigers win big.

Jay G. Tate (7-3), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 35-7

Auburn seems like a pretty good team. I actually like the idea of a two-quarterback system; this team is in a unique position to (potentially) benefit from that. Robby Ashford is a 20-percent bump in accuracy from emerging as a real star. Of course, that final 20 percent has eluded a lot of quarterbacks through the years. I expect the Tigers’ offense will be forced to grind for points a bit more often than many expect this weekend, but San Jose’s offense is just not equipped to deal with this Auburn offense. They won’t grind. They will fail.

Hunter Adams (7-3), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 38-10

