Pick’em: Week 2
WHAT THEY THINK
Christian Clemente (8-2), the Assassin from Big Sky country.
Auburn 56-7
It's going to be just about the exact same result as last week for Auburn as they play Alabama State this week. It's one more warmup before the big trip to Penn State. The big thing I'll be looking out for this game is how long do the starters play? Does Bryan Harsin pull them early to avoid an injury or even a potential targeting call on defense? Or, does Harsin give them as much game time to keep getting ready? It's not a question of will Auburn win for me, just how long do we see the starters?
Jay G. Tate (7-3), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn, 70-6
You're looking for crisp execution again. You're looking for a team that plays angry despite an 11 o'clock kickoff. Straightforward challenges aren't always simple. Handle business and move on to Happy Valley with confidence and health. Simple.
Caleb Jones (6-4), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 62-3
Last week showed a couple of things: This Auburn team looked solid all-around and that I was right about Bo Nix throwing three touchdowns in the opener. The offense as a whole impressed me. Nix worked through his progressions nicely and was patient in the pocket. Of course, the clean pocket was courtesy the o-line, which didn't allow a sack. I expect another showing similar to that of the opener, where starters are resting mid way through the third and T.J. Finley scores another touchdown. After seeing what Nix did last week against Akron and the fact that the Alabama State defense didn't get much game experience against a passing offense in its game versus Miles College last week (who only threw eight passes), Nix has a career-high four passing touchdowns. Auburn wins big.
Hunter Adams (5-5), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 63-9
|GAMES
|CC
|JAY G
|CALEB
|HUNTER
|
ORE at OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
IOWA at ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
IOWA
|
ISU
|
MEM at ARK ST
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
UTAH at BYU
|
UTAH
|
UTAH
|
BYU
|
UTAH
|
S CAR at ECU
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
PITT at TENN
|
PITT
|
PITT
|
PITT
|
PITT
|
TEX at ARK
|
TEX
|
ARK
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
NCSU at MSU
|
NCSU
|
NCSU
|
NCSU
|
NCSU
|
MIZ at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
MIZ
|
ASU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Dan Peck (5-5), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 63-9
I like Auburn’s chances this week. Bryan Harsin had a sterling debut, and his team enjoys the luxury of a second straight game against a hopelessly overmatched opponent. Auburn has the potential for a big season. The season figures to get a lot more interesting next weekend, when Auburn should be 2-0 and riding the confidence provided by two straight blowouts.
Bryan Matthews (4-6), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 55-7
I expect much of the same from last week as Auburn faces another out-matched opponent. The key for the Tigers is to continue that momentum and play another clean came with few penalties and no turnovers. You’d like to see the offensive line grade out better in the run game and for T.J. Finley to have more success when he enters the game.
Bill Cameron (4-6), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 56-7
It’s going to be really hard to duplicate last week’s performance, with Penn State next week and kickoff at 11, but I expect the Tigers to continue to play with the demeanor of Bryan Harsin, and that should result in another comfortable win. Btw, a 40-point effort would be just the third time in over 70 years that the Tigers scored 100 points in their first two games (1995 & 2014), and scoring 50 in the first two games has just happened once – in 1932.
Brian Stultz (4-6), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Auburn 55-13
New overmatched opponent. Same result. The Tigers score early and often with Tank Bigsby leading the way, taking a big halftime lead and getting the second and third-string players playing time as Auburn's attention turns to Penn State.
|GAMES
|DAN
|BMATT
|BILL
|STULTZ
|
ORE at OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
IOWA at ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
IOWA
|
MEM at ARK ST
|
MEM
|
ARK ST
|
MEM
|
MEM
|
UTAH at BYU
|
UTAH
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
UTAH
|
S CAR at ECU
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
S CAR
|
PITT at TENN
|
PITT
|
PITT
|
PITT
|
TENN
|
TEX at ARK
|
TEX
|
ARK
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
NCSU at MSU
|
MSU
|
NCSU
|
NCSU
|
MSU
|
MIZ at UK
|
MIZ
|
UK
|
MIZ
|
UK
|
ASU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB