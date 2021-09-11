Pick’em: Week 2

WHAT THEY THINK

Christian Clemente (8-2), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Auburn 56-7

It's going to be just about the exact same result as last week for Auburn as they play Alabama State this week. It's one more warmup before the big trip to Penn State. The big thing I'll be looking out for this game is how long do the starters play? Does Bryan Harsin pull them early to avoid an injury or even a potential targeting call on defense? Or, does Harsin give them as much game time to keep getting ready? It's not a question of will Auburn win for me, just how long do we see the starters?

Jay G. Tate (7-3), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn, 70-6

You're looking for crisp execution again. You're looking for a team that plays angry despite an 11 o'clock kickoff. Straightforward challenges aren't always simple. Handle business and move on to Happy Valley with confidence and health. Simple.

Caleb Jones (6-4), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 62-3

Last week showed a couple of things: This Auburn team looked solid all-around and that I was right about Bo Nix throwing three touchdowns in the opener. The offense as a whole impressed me. Nix worked through his progressions nicely and was patient in the pocket. Of course, the clean pocket was courtesy the o-line, which didn't allow a sack. I expect another showing similar to that of the opener, where starters are resting mid way through the third and T.J. Finley scores another touchdown. After seeing what Nix did last week against Akron and the fact that the Alabama State defense didn't get much game experience against a passing offense in its game versus Miles College last week (who only threw eight passes), Nix has a career-high four passing touchdowns. Auburn wins big.

Hunter Adams (5-5), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 63-9

