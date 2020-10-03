 AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 07:46:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Pick’em: Week 2

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee (9-1), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Georgia 23-17

Auburn couldn't run the ball against Kentucky, so it's hard for me to believe it will have success doing so against a much better defense in Georgia. That will be a problem. Georgia's pass rush will be one, too. So will it's secondary. Auburn's rebuilt and inexperienced offensive line will struggle, which likely will lead to turnovers, which likely will be the difference in the game. If Auburn can protect the football, not turn the ball over, it can win. If not, it will lose. Simple as that. Unfortunately for Auburn, I think turnovers will happen, and maybe more than one.

Christian Clemente (9-1), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.

Auburn 27-20

Looking for revenge after last year’s comeback attempt was thwarted, I’m picking Auburn to pull off an upset in Athens. It feels like if there’s ever a year for an Auburn team to go into Athens and take home a win, it’s this year with the limited crowds and question marks at Georgia, specifically at quarterback. I don’t think Auburn’s going to run away with this game by any means, Georgia’s defense won’t allow that to happen, but I do think they’ll control the game the whole way and end up winning.

Jay G. Tate (8-2), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 20-14

The Bulldogs' defense is tough and talented and deep maybe the nation's best group. So why would I think Auburn could score 20 on 'em? Chad Morris, Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Bo Nix, that's why. Until evidence comes along that Morris has lost his touch as a brilliant play-caller and play-designer, I'll keep believing it. Kevin Steele's group should have the upper hand when UGA has the ball. Lack of crowd noise inside Sanford Stadium will make a difference — something that definitely benefits the Tigers.

Hunter Adams (8-2), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 30-19

KNOW THE ENEMY

PICK'EM WEEK 2
GAMES J LEE CHRIS JAY G HUNTER

BAY at WVU

BAY

BAY

BAY

WVU

UNC at BC

UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

TT at KSU

KSU

KSU

KSU

KSU

USC at UF

UF

UF

UF

UF

MIZ at UT

UT

UT

UT

UT

TAMU at ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

OM at UK

UK

UK

OM

UK

ARK at MSU

MSU

MSU

MSU

MSU

LSU at VU

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

AUB at UGA

UGA

AUB

AUB

AUB

WHAT THEY THINK (continued)

Bill Cameron (8-2), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 26-23

It’s been a long dry spell for the Tigers in Athens, with a lot of truly offensive numbers. This is a really big test/opportunity for Chad Morris & Bo Nix, since it’s hard to imagine Auburn being able to run the ball with authority against the Dogs. Special teams and turnovers could be the difference in what should be a tight defensive battle.

Dan Peck (7-3), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 28-10

It feels strange to be confident in Auburn’s chances of victory going to Athens. After all, it is a place, like Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa, where Gus Malzahn has never recorded a victory as Auburn’s coach. He'll need his offense to avoid mistakes and hold their own against an outstanding defense. However, Georgia’s quarterback problem appears to be a fatal flaw. Kirby Smart has to choose between several bad options. Unless one of them turns out to be spectacular, it won't be enough.

Bryan Matthews (6-4), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.

Auburn 17-13

From the moment the revamped schedule came out with Georgia in Week 2, I felt like this was a game Auburn could win and I’m definitely not backing down now. Auburn is still unsettled along the offensive line, but so is Georgia. And more importantly, the Bulldogs don’t have a clear starter at quarterback while AU has one of the nation’s best. Bo Nix will be the difference in this game along with Kevin Steele and a defense that will make plays and keep the Bulldogs in check.

Mr. Quarter (4-6), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.

Georgia 35-0

There are people who really think Auburn can pull off an upset in Athens? Hahahahaha. Not a chance. Georgia’s defense is going to destroy AU’s offensive line and sack Baby Bo a dozen times. AU will rush for negative yards. This is just going to be another Gus bust. All Dawgs.

PICK'EM WEEK 2
GAMES BILL DAN BMATT MR Q

BAY at WVU

BAY

WVU

WVU

BAY

UNC at BC

BC

UNC

UNC

UNC

TT at KSU

KSU

KSU

TT

KSU

USC at UF

UF

UF

UF

USC

MIZ at UT

UT

UT

UT

UT

TAMU at ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

ALA

OM at UK

UK

UK

UK

UK

ARK at MSU

MSU

MSU

MSU

ARK

LSU at VU

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

AUB at UGA

AUB

AUB

AUB

UGA
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}