AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 2

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee (9-1), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Georgia 23-17

Auburn couldn't run the ball against Kentucky, so it's hard for me to believe it will have success doing so against a much better defense in Georgia. That will be a problem. Georgia's pass rush will be one, too. So will it's secondary. Auburn's rebuilt and inexperienced offensive line will struggle, which likely will lead to turnovers, which likely will be the difference in the game. If Auburn can protect the football, not turn the ball over, it can win. If not, it will lose. Simple as that. Unfortunately for Auburn, I think turnovers will happen, and maybe more than one.

Christian Clemente (9-1), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.

Auburn 27-20

Looking for revenge after last year’s comeback attempt was thwarted, I’m picking Auburn to pull off an upset in Athens. It feels like if there’s ever a year for an Auburn team to go into Athens and take home a win, it’s this year with the limited crowds and question marks at Georgia, specifically at quarterback. I don’t think Auburn’s going to run away with this game by any means, Georgia’s defense won’t allow that to happen, but I do think they’ll control the game the whole way and end up winning.

Jay G. Tate (8-2), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 20-14

The Bulldogs' defense is tough and talented and deep maybe the nation's best group. So why would I think Auburn could score 20 on 'em? Chad Morris, Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Bo Nix, that's why. Until evidence comes along that Morris has lost his touch as a brilliant play-caller and play-designer, I'll keep believing it. Kevin Steele's group should have the upper hand when UGA has the ball. Lack of crowd noise inside Sanford Stadium will make a difference — something that definitely benefits the Tigers.

Hunter Adams (8-2), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 30-19

