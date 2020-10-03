AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 2

Pick’em: Week 2
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee (9-1), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Georgia 23-17
Auburn couldn't run the ball against Kentucky, so it's hard for me to believe it will have success doing so against a much better defense in Georgia. That will be a problem. Georgia's pass rush will be one, too. So will it's secondary. Auburn's rebuilt and inexperienced offensive line will struggle, which likely will lead to turnovers, which likely will be the difference in the game. If Auburn can protect the football, not turn the ball over, it can win. If not, it will lose. Simple as that. Unfortunately for Auburn, I think turnovers will happen, and maybe more than one.
Christian Clemente (9-1), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.
Auburn 27-20
Looking for revenge after last year’s comeback attempt was thwarted, I’m picking Auburn to pull off an upset in Athens. It feels like if there’s ever a year for an Auburn team to go into Athens and take home a win, it’s this year with the limited crowds and question marks at Georgia, specifically at quarterback. I don’t think Auburn’s going to run away with this game by any means, Georgia’s defense won’t allow that to happen, but I do think they’ll control the game the whole way and end up winning.
Jay G. Tate (8-2), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.
Auburn 20-14
The Bulldogs' defense is tough and talented and deep maybe the nation's best group. So why would I think Auburn could score 20 on 'em? Chad Morris, Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Bo Nix, that's why. Until evidence comes along that Morris has lost his touch as a brilliant play-caller and play-designer, I'll keep believing it. Kevin Steele's group should have the upper hand when UGA has the ball. Lack of crowd noise inside Sanford Stadium will make a difference — something that definitely benefits the Tigers.
Hunter Adams (8-2), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 30-19
|GAMES
|J LEE
|CHRIS
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|
BAY at WVU
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
WVU
|
UNC at BC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
TT at KSU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
USC at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
MIZ at UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
TAMU at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
OM at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
OM
|
UK
|
ARK at MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
LSU at VU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
AUB at UGA
|
UGA
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (8-2), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 26-23
It’s been a long dry spell for the Tigers in Athens, with a lot of truly offensive numbers. This is a really big test/opportunity for Chad Morris & Bo Nix, since it’s hard to imagine Auburn being able to run the ball with authority against the Dogs. Special teams and turnovers could be the difference in what should be a tight defensive battle.
Dan Peck (7-3), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 28-10
It feels strange to be confident in Auburn’s chances of victory going to Athens. After all, it is a place, like Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa, where Gus Malzahn has never recorded a victory as Auburn’s coach. He'll need his offense to avoid mistakes and hold their own against an outstanding defense. However, Georgia’s quarterback problem appears to be a fatal flaw. Kirby Smart has to choose between several bad options. Unless one of them turns out to be spectacular, it won't be enough.
Bryan Matthews (6-4), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.
Auburn 17-13
From the moment the revamped schedule came out with Georgia in Week 2, I felt like this was a game Auburn could win and I’m definitely not backing down now. Auburn is still unsettled along the offensive line, but so is Georgia. And more importantly, the Bulldogs don’t have a clear starter at quarterback while AU has one of the nation’s best. Bo Nix will be the difference in this game along with Kevin Steele and a defense that will make plays and keep the Bulldogs in check.
Mr. Quarter (4-6), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Georgia 35-0
There are people who really think Auburn can pull off an upset in Athens? Hahahahaha. Not a chance. Georgia’s defense is going to destroy AU’s offensive line and sack Baby Bo a dozen times. AU will rush for negative yards. This is just going to be another Gus bust. All Dawgs.
|GAMES
|BILL
|DAN
|BMATT
|MR Q
|
BAY at WVU
|
BAY
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
BAY
|
UNC at BC
|
BC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
TT at KSU
|
KSU
|
KSU
|
TT
|
KSU
|
USC at UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
USC
|
MIZ at UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
TAMU at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
OM at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
ARK at MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
ARK
|
LSU at VU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
AUB at UGA
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
UGA