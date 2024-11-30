Pick’em: Week 14

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (6-4, 73-37), a river rat in a kayak

Alabama 30-24

Auburn's offense appeared to turn a page last week, actually able to move the ball in a two-minute drill, but it won't have the benefit of haunted Jordan Hare this week. Instead, this is terrifying Tuscaloosa for the Tigers, who haven't won there since before I was in middle school. There's confidence around the facility I haven't seen this season, though, and this rivalry has a history of getting weird, so who knows? Maybe Jarquez Hunter powers Auburn to an unlikely bowl berth. Maybe Payton Thorne completely rewrites his story as an Auburn quarterback. Maybe Auburn's young corners shut down Ryan Williams. These are all possibilities, but until it actually happens, I'm rolling with the Tide in this one. Give me Alabama in a close battle, but one that excites Auburn fans about the future of where this program could be headed.

Henry Patton (5-5, 67-43), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 24-21

Is this mainly me trying to mount a comeback in the pick ems? Yeah, for the most part. My actual prediction is that Alabama walks out of BDS with its ninth win, but regardless, the fact that I’m willing to pick Auburn means I think this will be close. I think Auburn has its defense against mobile quarterbacks figured out, I think Auburn is playing with an edge and Alabama looks vulnerable. I’m really going purely on vibes and not really much analysis to be honest with you.

Jay G. Tate (4-6, 67-43), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 24-17

I just have a feeling that Auburn (finally) is on the ascension while Alabama clearly has lost a step without Nick Saban in the captain's chair. After what we saw from the Tigers during late September and October, it's insane that I'd even consider them winning this game. In Tuscaloosa? I just think everyone at Auburn is ready for a truly signature win and this looks like a perfect time to pull it off.

Bill Cameron (8-2, 65-45), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Alabama 27-20

Auburn finally was able to finish a close game with the 4 overtime win against Texas A&M while Alabama was laying their biggest egg in years, so the momentum is with the Tigers. However, Auburn has only been really competitive with the Tide once since the Camback in 2010. If Alabama is still foggy after its loss in Norman the Tigers have a fighting chance, but the slight possibility of still having a shot at the CFP should keep their heads in the game enough to win.