Pick’em: Week 14
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Nathan King (9-1, 81-29), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.
Alabama 28-24
That would be the most points allowed by the Tigers all season, but Alabama has the most playmakers of any team Auburn has seen with the exception of LSU. And yes, Auburn held LSU to 23 points in Baton Rouge, but I'm not sure the defense can hold on any longer while the offense is still "a work in progress." (Yes, Malzahn said that after the Georgia loss). I think Mac Jones can do just enough to let Najee Harris and the receivers outscore Bo Nix.
Jeffrey Lee (8-2, 81-29), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 24-23
Auburn's offense, as Jay G. Tate said on Tuesday's Rundown, will need to score at least 23 points to beat Bama. It'll score 24. It'll then be up to Auburn's defense to hold the Tide and backup quarterback Mac Jones to 23. No offense has scored more than 24 on Auburn's defense. Surely, the Tigers can hold the Tide to fewer.
Bill Cameron (8-2, 81-29), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 24-23
Alabama is so dangerous offensively but the loss of Tua Tagovailoa is devastating. The Auburn defense has to avoid breakdowns and continue to tackle well, while Bo Nix needs to hit some first down passes to open up the running game.
Dan Peck (9-1, 78-32), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Alabama 20-10
I do not think Auburn will be able to run the ball, and it is impossible to pick Auburn to win if you do not think they can run the ball. Even without Tua, Alabama is just too good in too many key areas.
|GAMES
|NATE
|J LEE
|BILL
|DAN
|
OH ST at MICH
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
WISC at MINN
|
MINN
|
WISC
|
WISC
|
WISC
|
IND at PUR
|
IND
|
IND
|
IND
|
IND
|
ISU at KSU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
UNC at NC ST
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
OKLA at OK ST
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
CAL at UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
UCLA
|
GA ST at GA SO
|
GA SO
|
GA SO
|
GA SO
|
GA SO
|
LOU at KEN
|
KEN
|
KEN
|
LOU
|
LOU
|
ALA at AUB
|
ALA
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
ALA
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Hunter Adams (10-0, 74-36), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 24-23
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 67-43), nana pudding aficionado.
Auburn 24-21
I don’t think Auburn’s offense can score the 24 points needed to win this game, but that’s OK because Owen Pappoe is going to snatch a tipped pass and return it for a pick-6. I’m not very confident in my pick but I can’t shake the feeling that this Auburn team is better than 8-4 and is going to prove it Saturday. I also think Alabama is a bit overrated and will be exposed, whether it’s in the Iron Bowl or the CFP semifinals.
Jay G. Tate (6-4, 66-44), likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.
Auburn 24-19
Auburn hasn't been good in big games this season. Gus Malzahn tends to fail in big games every season. This is a big game. So why am I picking Auburn? I keep thinking that this offense, which has been making incremental progress throughout the fall, will click one of these days. Bo Nix will hit a majority of his tough throws. The offensive line will create enough space more often than not. Anthony Schwartz will get targeted more than once downfield. I just have a feeling that Auburn's defense will keep this thing close into the fourth quarter and that extra something the Tigers' offense has lacked will materialize. Somehow. Whether Malzahn ends up a goat or a hero this afternoon, it'll make for a great story.
Mr. Quarter (4-6, 54-56), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Alabama 49-0
Auburn’s defense is finally going to crack as Mac Jones begins his 2020 Heisman campaign with five touchdown passes and Najee Harris runs wild for over 200 yards. Sad Bo Nix will throw three interceptions and be sacked five times. The Tigers’ anemic running game will finish with negative yards as the Tide rolls again.
|GAMES
|HUNTER
|BMATT
|JAY G
|MR Q
|
OH ST at MICH
|
OH ST
|
MICH
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
WISC at MINN
|
WISC
|
MINN
|
MINN
|
WISC
|
IND at PUR
|
IND
|
IND
|
IND
|
IND
|
ISU at KSU
|
ISU
|
KSU
|
ISU
|
KSU
|
UNC at NC ST
|
UNC
|
NC ST
|
UNC
|
NC ST
|
OKLA at OK ST
|
OKLA
|
OK ST
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
CAL at UCLA
|
UCLA
|
CAL
|
UCLA
|
CAL
|
GA ST at GA SO
|
GA ST
|
GA SO
|
GA SO
|
GA ST
|
LOU at KEN
|
KEN
|
LOU
|
KEN
|
KEN
|
ALA at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
ALA