Nathan King (9-1, 81-29), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.



Alabama 28-24



That would be the most points allowed by the Tigers all season, but Alabama has the most playmakers of any team Auburn has seen with the exception of LSU. And yes, Auburn held LSU to 23 points in Baton Rouge, but I'm not sure the defense can hold on any longer while the offense is still "a work in progress." (Yes, Malzahn said that after the Georgia loss). I think Mac Jones can do just enough to let Najee Harris and the receivers outscore Bo Nix.



Jeffrey Lee (8-2, 81-29), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 24-23



Auburn's offense, as Jay G. Tate said on Tuesday's Rundown, will need to score at least 23 points to beat Bama. It'll score 24. It'll then be up to Auburn's defense to hold the Tide and backup quarterback Mac Jones to 23. No offense has scored more than 24 on Auburn's defense. Surely, the Tigers can hold the Tide to fewer.



Bill Cameron (8-2, 81-29), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.



Auburn 24-23



Alabama is so dangerous offensively but the loss of Tua Tagovailoa is devastating. The Auburn defense has to avoid breakdowns and continue to tackle well, while Bo Nix needs to hit some first down passes to open up the running game.



Dan Peck (9-1, 78-32), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.



Alabama 20-10



I do not think Auburn will be able to run the ball, and it is impossible to pick Auburn to win if you do not think they can run the ball. Even without Tua, Alabama is just too good in too many key areas.