AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Bryan Matthews (9-1, 75-35), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.

Alabama 24-17

Alabama is undefeated at home this season and Auburn hasn’t won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since the Camback in 2010. The Tide is a three-touchdown favorite and the Iron Bowl isn’t known for a lot of upsets. All that said, I think the Tigers are going to give the Tide one heck of a game Saturday. It’s been a great ride with Cadillac Williams and I’m looking forward to the final chapter.

Brian Stultz (7-3, 75-35), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Alabama 35-13

Auburn will fight hard and keep it close for the first half, but the overall talent gap that the Crimson Tide have will prove too much for the Tigers.

Bill Cameron (9-1, 73-37), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Alabama 31-20

What an amazing turnaround it's been for Auburn under Cadillac! The Tigers will continue to play with heart and emotion, but the Tide just has too much talent.

Caleb Jones (7-3, 70-40), a river rat in a kayak

Alabama 32-13

As much as I believe Carnell Williams has the Tigers playing their best football all year, it's hard to believe that it's enough to knock off Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Auburn's offense is clearly most effective when it utilizes the running game. Alabama's defense at home? Allows about 60 yards rushing per game. It will be tough for the Tigers to get something going on the ground. Give me Alabama.