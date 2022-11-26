Pick’em: Week 13
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
Bryan Matthews (9-1, 75-35), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Alabama 24-17
Alabama is undefeated at home this season and Auburn hasn’t won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since the Camback in 2010. The Tide is a three-touchdown favorite and the Iron Bowl isn’t known for a lot of upsets. All that said, I think the Tigers are going to give the Tide one heck of a game Saturday. It’s been a great ride with Cadillac Williams and I’m looking forward to the final chapter.
Brian Stultz (7-3, 75-35), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Alabama 35-13
Auburn will fight hard and keep it close for the first half, but the overall talent gap that the Crimson Tide have will prove too much for the Tigers.
Bill Cameron (9-1, 73-37), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Alabama 31-20
What an amazing turnaround it's been for Auburn under Cadillac! The Tigers will continue to play with heart and emotion, but the Tide just has too much talent.
Caleb Jones (7-3, 70-40), a river rat in a kayak
Alabama 32-13
As much as I believe Carnell Williams has the Tigers playing their best football all year, it's hard to believe that it's enough to knock off Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Auburn's offense is clearly most effective when it utilizes the running game. Alabama's defense at home? Allows about 60 yards rushing per game. It will be tough for the Tigers to get something going on the ground. Give me Alabama.
|GAMES
|BMATT
|STULTZ
|BILL
|CALEB
|
MICH at OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
WVU at OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
ORE at ORST
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
WAS at WSU
|
WSU
|
WAS
|
WAS
|
WAS
|
USC at CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
LOU at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
LSU at TAMU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
UT at VU
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
VU
|
AUB at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
Henry Patton (8-2, 69-41), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Alabama 31-10
Cadillac has instilled a renewed fight into Auburn, but that can only get you so far. Auburn has no semblance of a passing game so it will rely heavily on the run game and this just isn’t a winning recipe in Tuscaloosa. The score is going to be close throughout because Alabama really hasn’t blown anyone out too badly all season, but Alabama is going to win easily.
Dan Peck (7-3, 68-42), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Alabama 37-24
There’s a narrow path to victory for Auburn (big plays in the run game and a huge night for the defense), but it’s just so hard to picture anyone winning as a visitor in Tuscaloosa.
Jay G. Tate (8-2, 64-46), always served with frosty tips.
Alabama, 34-14
Much respect to Carnell Williams for one of the most masterful, short-term turnarounds I’ve ever seen. He taught the world that passion and enthusiasm and giving a damn about your job still matters. We all stand to learn something from what’s happened with him in charge. I just don’t think the Tigers have enough to beat Alabama, though. If Williams somehow engineers the upset … I mean, what a story to tell the grandkids someday. The Craziest Carnell?
Hunter Adams (6-4, 64-46), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Alabama 30-13
|GAMES
|HENRY
|DAN
|JAY G
|HUNTER
|
MICH at OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
OHST
|
WVU at OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
OKST
|
ORE at ORST
|
ORE
|
ORST
|
ORE
|
ORE
|
WAS at WSU
|
WAS
|
WAS
|
WAS
|
WAS
|
USC at CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
CLE
|
LOU at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
LOU
|
UK
|
LSU at TAMU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
UT at VU
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
UT
|
AUB at ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA