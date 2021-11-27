Pick’em: Week 13

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (4-6, 68-42), always served with frosty tips.

Alabama 38-13

If Bo Nix was healthy and the receiver corps was better and Owen Pappoe was at 100 percent, I might consider picking Auburn today. These Tigers are in a bad place right now, however. Key players are missing, some strategies are very much in doubt, confidence is shot. It's the Iron Bowl; the Tigers will fight. This team will fight. This team will not be able to overcome a Crimson Tide team that has a lot more of almost everything. I just can't see it happening. Six wins is what you get.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 65-45), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Alabama 41-17

It's hard to find a way for this to be very close, much less a way for the Tigers to pull off a stunner. The inability to stop the passing game could result in Bryce Young smashing his one-week old records, and even if it's close early, how do Auburn's second-half offensive woes suddenly stop?

Brian Stultz (5-5, 64-46), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Alabama 45-13

A few weeks ago, I thought Auburn would have a chance at winning this game. Now? Not so much. While the Crimson Tide aren't the world-beaters as usual, they are still uberly talented, waymoreso than Auburn is. Bryce Young is hitting his stride at quarterback, while the Tigers have no answer for Bama's offensive or defensive lines. Jameson Williams and John Metchie III will have a field day against Auburn's secondary. It's going to get ugly in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Christian Clemente (4-6, 64-46), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Alabama 45-20

This one might get really, really ugly for Auburn. This defense makes quarterbacks look like Heisman contenders and Bryce Young is one. He's going to throw for as many yards and touchdowns as he wants to. The Auburn offense got nearly 200 yards of rushing and a fantastic performance from Tank Bigsby with no turnovers from backup T.J. Finley yet it only mustered up 17 against South Carolina. Gimme Alabama to win this one.