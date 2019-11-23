AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK



Jeffrey Lee (9-1, 73-27), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 38-0



Auburn scores. Samford doesn't.



Bill Cameron (9-1, 73-27), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.



Auburn 55-9



The most interesting things about this matchup are how long the starters stay in, is it because the game is still in doubt, do the Tigers just try to run the ball to pad those stats, actually work on some things they will need against Alabama, and how many people show up in threatening weather at 11 for this one.



Nathan King (9-1, 72-28), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.



Auburn 45-10



The Tigers score a bunch on FCS and G5 foes when they can get things going on the ground, which I'm assuming they will. I'll take D.J. Williams and Harold Joiner — or Shaun Shivers, depending on who gets more carries between he and Joiner — to go over 100 yards apiece, as Bo Nix likely won't be made to break all those freshman QB program records until the Iron Bowl.



But there's no way Auburn covers the 48.5 points it's being given, in my opinion. Derrick Brown will probably suplex some 160-pound running back out of pure frustration after the Georgia game.



Dan Peck (8-2, 69-31), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.



Auburn 49-0



No comment.