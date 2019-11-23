Pick’em: Week 13
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee (9-1, 73-27), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 38-0
Auburn scores. Samford doesn't.
Bill Cameron (9-1, 73-27), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 55-9
The most interesting things about this matchup are how long the starters stay in, is it because the game is still in doubt, do the Tigers just try to run the ball to pad those stats, actually work on some things they will need against Alabama, and how many people show up in threatening weather at 11 for this one.
Nathan King (9-1, 72-28), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.
Auburn 45-10
The Tigers score a bunch on FCS and G5 foes when they can get things going on the ground, which I'm assuming they will. I'll take D.J. Williams and Harold Joiner — or Shaun Shivers, depending on who gets more carries between he and Joiner — to go over 100 yards apiece, as Bo Nix likely won't be made to break all those freshman QB program records until the Iron Bowl.
But there's no way Auburn covers the 48.5 points it's being given, in my opinion. Derrick Brown will probably suplex some 160-pound running back out of pure frustration after the Georgia game.
Dan Peck (8-2, 69-31), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 49-0
No comment.
|GAMES
|J LEE
|BILL
|NATE
|DAN
|
PSU at OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
ILL at IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
OK ST at WVU
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
TEX at BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
TEX
|
BAY
|
SMU at NAVY
|
NAVY
|
SMU
|
NAVY
|
NAVY
|
CAL at STAN
|
STAN
|
STAN
|
CAL
|
STAN
|
OR ST at WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
TAMU at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
TENN at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
TENN
|
SAM at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Hunter Adams (8-2, 64-36), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 56-14
Jay G. Tate (8-2, 60-40), likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.
Auburn 35-7
They need to work on pace. They need to find an 11-man personnel grouping that can last at least six plays in succession and STICK WITH IT. Don't let Samford substitute. Wear them down. This really needs to happen before the Iron Bowl.
Bryan Matthews (7-3, 60-40), nana pudding aficionado.
Auburn 55-0
Auburn’s defense finally gets its shutout and Gus Malzahn proves with absolute certainty that the Tigers are a run/play-action offense … against FCS teams.
Mr. Quarter (5-5, 50-50), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Samford 2-0
Auburn’s offense doesn’t show up again and the Tigers find a way to lose despite the defense pitching a shutout. JABA at its finest.
|GAMES
|HUNTER
|JAY G
|BMATT
|MR Q
|
PSU at OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
OH ST
|
PSU
|
ILL at IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
OK ST at WVU
|
OK ST
|
WVU
|
WVU
|
OK ST
|
TEX at BAY
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
TEX
|
BAY
|
SMU at NAVY
|
NAVY
|
SMU
|
SMU
|
SMU
|
CAL at STAN
|
CAL
|
STAN
|
CAL
|
CAL
|
OR ST at WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
WSU
|
OR ST
|
TAMU at UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
UGA
|
TAMU
|
TENN at MIZ
|
TENN
|
MIZ
|
TENN
|
MIZ
|
SAM at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
SAM