AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 69-31), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 37-16

The Tigers are on a roll, and the biggest concern this week has to be looking ahead to next week’s Iron Bowl. Hugh Freeze definitely remembers what New Mexico St did to his Liberty team a year (a 49-14 loss as a 24-point favorite), but that happened while rumors were swirling about him and Auburn. The best case scenario for the AU is to take care of business, give some younger players more experience and come out healthy.

Henry Patton (9-1, 68-32), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 41-10

Yeah, I don’t know, there’s not a whole lot to say here. New Mexico State is a decent mid major, but their record is a bit deceiving. Diego Pavia is a solid qb, but he’s banged up so who knows how impactful he’ll be. As for Auburn, it’s playing its best ball of the season and will continue that going into this game and will use this as a tune up for a winnable Iron Bowl.

Caleb Jones (6-4, 68-32), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 52-13

Auburn hasn't played a home game since Nashville...oh wait...that was...nevermind. I expect this team to come out energized for its first game in Jordan Hare Stadium in a couple of weeks, feeling the support of the fan base after putting together a three-game win streak. It wasn't a gauntlet of a schedule, but as Kevin from The Office once said, "It's just nice to win one." Even with New Mexico State stacking up wins lately, Auburn's playing its best football of the season and out-talent the Aggies. Tigers win big and carry heavy momentum into the Iron Bowl.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 67-33), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 38-14

I love what the Tigers are doing right now. Sensibility (and competence!) have returned to the offense and the defense, well, it's been mostly excellent this season. I have respect for the Aggies, who are playing their best football in a long time, but I don't think they'll be enough to derail an Auburn team on a mission.