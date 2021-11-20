Pick’em: Week 12

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jay G. Tate (6-4, 64-36), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 24-14

I don't know how they're going to do this without Bo Nix and Kobe Hudson, the only wideout who catches the ball with any consistency, but I'll stand by my assertion that Mike Bobo knows his stuff. I also think Bryan Harsin knows his stuff. They'll find a way. And let's be honest — they need this one. They need a seventh win. Take what's yours, I say.

Christian Clemente (4-6, 60-40), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

South Carolina 17-14

I've been highly critical of South Carolina all year — I flat-out don't think they're a good team. But Auburn is reeling ... and that's before you take into account the injury situation. This team got bullied by Texas A&M then embarrassed in a historically-bad loss to Miss State. Where are their heads at? Then you've got the injuries. I do not think T.J. Finley is going to work out well behind a sub-par offensive line that has an injured LT and WRs that struggle to get open. There's also no run game, which doesn't help his cause. We also have no clue who the kicker will be, which means Auburn probably can't rely on them for anything over 40 yards. Give me the Gamecocks in a defensive disaster of a game that no one wants to watch

Brian Stultz (6-4, 59-41), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 24-21

Much like Jeremy Johnson before the 2015 Texas A&M game, many think T.J. Finley is going to struggle on the road against an improving South Carolina team. Stop it. Have you seen this Gamecocks' defense? Of course, Finley doesn't have to do it all and IF the Tigers can run the ball – something that has been difficult even against bad defenses – it could open the door for the sophomore quarterback to showcase his strong arm. Auburn players have talked this week about responding and putting the collapse against Mississippi State out of their head. A game against South Carolina is a good way to do that.

Bill Cameron (6-4, 58-42), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 24-20

TJ Finley gets his chance, without having to worry about being pulled if he has a bad series or two. The key for the Tigers, though, is can they run the ball? The ‘Cocks are better against the pass and 12th in the league against the run, so it’s now or never for Auburn to rely on the ground game to prevent a compete slide to end the season.