AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 12

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

Hunter Adams (66-22), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Auburn 24-23

Jeffrey Lee (66-22), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Auburn 27-20

Who cares at this point? Not many. Auburn by a touchdown.

Dan Peck (61-27), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 37-34

Gus ends year 8 the way he started year 1: with a game against Mike Leach he’d better win. A motivated Auburn team should beat MSU, but it’s fair to wonder what kind of motivation we’ll see this weekend with nothing but pride on the line. Like a bowl game, Gus gains very little with a victory, but his critics will remember this game for a long time if he loses.

Jay G. Tate (60-28), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 31-17

What a weird week. Well, I guess it's not that weird considering things get awkward every other year around here. I've said all along that Auburn is a pretty good football team. I think MSU is a couple steps down from the Tigers in terms of the league's pecking order, so it's a pretty straightforward pick to me. Oddly, I think the passing game is going to be the star this time around. Chad Morris and Gus Malzahn know they're under fire. This is the time Malzahn typically finds a way to get his team looking good. Win or lose, though, I still don't know what to expect Sunday morning. That thing about 6-4 being a "solid" season sure left a bad taste in a whole lot of mouths.