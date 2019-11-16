Pick’em: Week 12
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Jeffrey Lee (8-2, 64-26), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Auburn 20-16
In what should be a great defensive game by both teams, it will be Auburn's true freshman quarterback who finds a way to steal the spotlight and lead the Tigers to Toomer's.
Bill Cameron (7-3, 64-26), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 24-16
Auburn has had an extra week to rest, heal up and get ready for the Dawgs. Bo Nix doesn’t have to be great, but he must be efficient and not turn the ball over. The Tiger defense, especially the front, were embarrassed last year by Swift & Co and will try to make Jake Fromm beat them. Kirby Smart hasn’t fared well in his trips to the West and if that holds, Auburn can pay back Georgia for knocking them out of the playoffs two years ago.
Nathan King (8-2, 63-27), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.
Auburn 24-17
I'll say the same about this matchup that I did about the Florida-Auburn game — first one to 20 points wins. And I'm not too sure that's going to be Georgia — in only its second true road game since August — with how inconsistent its offense has been this year. Jake Fromm is still an NFL-caliber player, and he'll be the best quarterback on the field Saturday, but Auburn's defense is hungry to get after him in its first big-opponent home game of the season.
I expect Gus Malzahn's proven bye-week success to allow Auburn to score early off some effective scripts, and I don't think this Auburn defense will allow Georgia to catch up in time. Auburn's offense has been inconsistent, too, but I see Bo Nix doing just enough to hum the Tigers along after an early lead and a late rally from the Bulldogs. Auburn has uncorked explosive plays on a consistent basis this year, ranking 15th in college football with 27 plays of 30-plus yards, and just one or two of those could make the difference.
Dan Peck (7-3, 61-29), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.
Auburn 17-13
To be honest, I do not have any idea who will win. These are two evenly matched teams. Auburn could pound Georgia or they could play a poor offensive game and get blown out. I usually take home teams in this situation, so I will say Auburn makes a goal-line stand to preserve a win.
|GAMES
|J LEE
|BILL
|NATE
|DAN
|
MI ST at MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
KAN at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
TCU at TT
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TT
|
TEX at ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
ISU
|
MINN at IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
MINN
|
OKLA at BAY
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
USC at CAL
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
ALA at MSU
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
S CAR at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UGA at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Hunter Adams (7-3, 56-34), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Georgia 20-16
Bryan Matthews (4-6, 53-37), nana pudding aficionado.
Auburn 15-10
Yes, I have plenty of concerns about Auburn’s offense going into this game, especially how it matches up against a very good Georgia defense. But I don’t care. This is a game Auburn is going to will itself to win. These players and coaches are going to find a way to get it done. Book it.
Jay G. Tate (6-4, 52-38), likes a good ham sammich and pwning noobs on FIFA.
Auburn 22-21
At some point in January when the work is done and the anxieties have eased, the final month of Auburn Football 2019 will be quite a tale. Will Malzahn be back? Will he be welcomed back? And what about Arkansas? The whole melodrama centers around games like this one — games that Malzahn tends to lose. I don't think he'll lose this one, though. He (finally) senses the irritation that surrounds him. And, truth be told, he has a good team right now. It's a matter of maximizing potential on the offensive side and hoping that Bo Nix performs like a rock star against a top team. Is today the day? I think it is. Nix is due. Malzahn is confident. Kevin Steele's job today is the toughest and he's been aces this season. It'll be a tough win to finish, but Auburn will get it done.
Mr. Quarter (6-4, 45-45), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Georgia 38-3
Auburn doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia, which is more talented at just about every position on the field. The Gus Malzahn offense is a bust against good defenses and it’s going to be an embarrassment Saturday. The defense will eventually fold under the pressure of a big and athletic offensive line and some SEC top-shelf talent Auburn could only dream of having in quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D’Andre Swift.
|GAMES
|HUNTER
|BMATT
|JAY G
|MR Q
|
MI ST at MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
MICH
|
KAN at OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
KAN
|
TCU at TT
|
TCU
|
TT
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
TEX at ISU
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
ISU
|
TEX
|
MINN at IOWA
|
MINN
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
IOWA
|
OKLA at BAY
|
OKLA
|
OKLA
|
BAY
|
BAY
|
USC at CAL
|
USC
|
USC
|
USC
|
CAL
|
ALA at MSU
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
MSU
|
S CAR at TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
UGA at AUB
|
UGA
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
UGA