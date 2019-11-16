AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Jeffrey Lee (8-2, 64-26), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Auburn 20-16

In what should be a great defensive game by both teams, it will be Auburn's true freshman quarterback who finds a way to steal the spotlight and lead the Tigers to Toomer's.

Bill Cameron (7-3, 64-26), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 24-16

Auburn has had an extra week to rest, heal up and get ready for the Dawgs. Bo Nix doesn’t have to be great, but he must be efficient and not turn the ball over. The Tiger defense, especially the front, were embarrassed last year by Swift & Co and will try to make Jake Fromm beat them. Kirby Smart hasn’t fared well in his trips to the West and if that holds, Auburn can pay back Georgia for knocking them out of the playoffs two years ago.

Nathan King (8-2, 63-27), Tide family refugee and voodoo wing sauce convert.

Auburn 24-17

I'll say the same about this matchup that I did about the Florida-Auburn game — first one to 20 points wins. And I'm not too sure that's going to be Georgia — in only its second true road game since August — with how inconsistent its offense has been this year. Jake Fromm is still an NFL-caliber player, and he'll be the best quarterback on the field Saturday, but Auburn's defense is hungry to get after him in its first big-opponent home game of the season.

I expect Gus Malzahn's proven bye-week success to allow Auburn to score early off some effective scripts, and I don't think this Auburn defense will allow Georgia to catch up in time. Auburn's offense has been inconsistent, too, but I see Bo Nix doing just enough to hum the Tigers along after an early lead and a late rally from the Bulldogs. Auburn has uncorked explosive plays on a consistent basis this year, ranking 15th in college football with 27 plays of 30-plus yards, and just one or two of those could make the difference.

Dan Peck (7-3, 61-29), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.

Auburn 17-13

To be honest, I do not have any idea who will win. These are two evenly matched teams. Auburn could pound Georgia or they could play a poor offensive game and get blown out. I usually take home teams in this situation, so I will say Auburn makes a goal-line stand to preserve a win.