Pick’em: Week 11

Jay G. Tate (4-6, 58-32), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 27-24

Mississippi State has been playing better than I expected for a while now — they're more than an Air Raid sideshow. This defense is legit. They're throwing the ball downfield pretty well. There are plenty of reasons to think Auburn will have serious trouble. With that said, I love the coaching Auburn players have received this season and a weird, off-kilter game at Texas A&M isn't going to change my opinion on that. I see Mike Bobo and Bryan Harsin piecing together some strategic magic to create an advantage — and some stern conversations with Good Bo about Bad Bo to make those strategic advantages count on the field today. Good Bo will return. Halcyon days are here again.

Christian Clemente (6-4, 56-34), the Assassin from Big Sky country.

Auburn 31-20

I don't see this one being a close game. I think Auburn either wins by double-digits or losing by double-digits and I'm really not sure which one will happen. I'm going to lean with Mike Bobo and Bryan Harsin being able to right the woes on offense and come up with a gameplan to get things going on. I think Derek Mason and the defense will be able to limit Will Rogers and pressure him enough to cause some havoc. I'll go Auburn 31-20 but I don't feel great about it.

Brian Stultz (4-6, 53-37), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 28-27

After its worst offensive output of the season, Auburn faces another tough defense in Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are 11th in the FBS in rush defense and if the Tigers can't get Tank and company going, it could be a long day. This needs to be a rebound game for Bo Nix and I expect him to come out firing on all cylinders. Auburn's defense will give up a lot of yards to Will Rogers and Mike Leach's Air Raid attack, but will ultimately hold in the red zone, doing just enough to come out with the close victory.

Bill Cameron (6-4, 52-38), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.

Auburn 24-20

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, the Tigers shut down at Texas A&M while Mike Leach & Co. dropped a tough one at Arkansas. It’s good for Auburn to be home, but the 11:00 kick curbs the enthusiasm of the crowd. Will Rogers completes an amazing 75% of his passes, but the Tigers will allow completions as long as they continue to be stingy in the red zone. The question is where does the offense come from against what has been a very good Bulldog defense? Tank Bigsby needs to have a big game to take the pressure off the passing game, and he did it last year, so the toss-up goes to the Tigers.