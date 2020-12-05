AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 11

Pick’em: Week 11
AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Hunter Adams (59-20), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Texas A&M 27-19
Jeffrey Lee (59-20), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.
Texas A&M 24-20
Auburn can win this game. It has the making of a Gus Malzahn upset. In a typical season, I'd pick the underdog here. But this isn't a typical season. A&M finds a way to win or Auburn finds a way to lose. Either way, the Aggies come out on top.
Dan Peck (56-23), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 27-23
This is a pivotal game for both teams. For A&M, this is the biggest remaining obstacle to a 9-1 finish and a spot in the postseason conversation. For Auburn, the Iron Bowl reignited conversations about whether Gus Malzahn is the right coach for the program moving forward and the calls for his job will only get louder and uglier if he loses. I’ll trust Malzahn to break A&M’s heart again.
Jay G. Tate (54-25), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.
Auburn 31-21
These are the kinds of games Gus Malzahn wins. While Texas A&M has a lot of talent and has been playing good football in a general sense, this Auburn team plays better at home. It's also stinging after a messy Iron Bowl. Life without Tank Bigsby isn't fun. I suspect this will be the day we wonder why Mark-Antony Richards wasn't playing more earlier this season.
|GAMES
|HUNTER
|J LEE
|DAN
|JAY G
|
OK ST at TCU
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
OK ST
|
TEX at KSU
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TEX
|
TROY at USA
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
IND at WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
ARK at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
ARK
|
MIZ
|
UF at UT
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
VU at UGA (pp)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
USC at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
ALA at LSU
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
TAMU at AUB
|
TAMU
|
TAMU
|
AUB
|
AUB
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Bill Cameron (53-26), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 30-27
This game is HUGE for both teams. Of course, the Aggies need to win (and probably look impressive) to try to stay in the playoff picture, and Auburn needs to win to avoid a really mediocre (if that) season, as the Tigers haven’t beaten a team with a winning record. Normally, Gus Malzahn teams don’t struggle in consecutive games, but they don’t usually play the week after a loss in the Iron Bowl.
Bryan Matthews (53-26), neighborhood walker, coffee drinker and Liverpool obsessed.
Auburn 22-19
This is a game tailor-made for an Auburn upset and Gus Malzahn usually does well as a home dog. On the other hand, Auburn is a beat up team coming off an ugly loss at Alabama, and the Aggies certainly look like the better team along the line of scrimmage. I’m torn. I was planing all week to pick TAMU but I just have a feeling Malzahn is going to pull it out and secure his future at Auburn for at least another year. Plus, I’ve been calling TAMU overrated all season — they are — and a loss to unranked AU would certainly back that up.
Christian Clemente (53-26), Montana native who just discovered nana puddin.
Auburn 24-21
This is a classic rebound game for Auburn and a classic trap game for Texas A&M. Simply put, I do not think Texas A&M is the No. 5 team in the country (I’d put them closer to No. 20 overall). Watching the Aggies' offense against LSU was painful and Kellen Mond still isn’t the answer for them. With all that said, this Auburn team isn’t very good either. I fully expect Isaiah Spiller to run for 150 yards — at least — and help keep the Aggies in the game throughout. I’ll take Auburn on a late field goal, but I don’t feel great about it.
Mr. Quarter (45-35), likes to drive trucks and hate Auburn.
Texas A&M 35-15
Texas A&M will score five touchdowns while Gus Malzahn answers with five field goals. Way to go for it, Coach. Isaiah Spiller just ran past my window on his way to a career-best game while Kellen Mond is going to do is best Cam Newton impression. Auburn is done. They’re gonna get pounded by TAMU at home and then embarrassed at Mississippi State.
|GAMES
|BILL
|BMATT
|CHRIS
|MR Q
|
OK ST at TCU
|
OK ST
|
TCU
|
OK ST
|
TCU
|
TEX at KSU
|
TEX
|
KSU
|
TEX
|
KSU
|
TROY at USA
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
TROY
|
IND at WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
WIS
|
IND
|
ARK at MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
MIZ
|
UF at UT
|
UF
|
UF
|
UF
|
UT
|
VU at UGA (pp)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
USC at UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
UK
|
ALA at LSU
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
ALA
|
LSU
|
TAMU at AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
AUB
|
TAMU