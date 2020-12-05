AuburnSports - Pick’em: Week 11

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn, the SEC and top college football games from around the country.

Hunter Adams (59-20), your momma’s favorite football coach.

Texas A&M 27-19

Jeffrey Lee (59-20), three-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.

Texas A&M 24-20

Auburn can win this game. It has the making of a Gus Malzahn upset. In a typical season, I'd pick the underdog here. But this isn't a typical season. A&M finds a way to win or Auburn finds a way to lose. Either way, the Aggies come out on top.

Dan Peck (56-23), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.

Auburn 27-23

This is a pivotal game for both teams. For A&M, this is the biggest remaining obstacle to a 9-1 finish and a spot in the postseason conversation. For Auburn, the Iron Bowl reignited conversations about whether Gus Malzahn is the right coach for the program moving forward and the calls for his job will only get louder and uglier if he loses. I’ll trust Malzahn to break A&M’s heart again.

Jay G. Tate (54-25), the calves of an olympic bodybuilder with frosty tips on top.

Auburn 31-21

These are the kinds of games Gus Malzahn wins. While Texas A&M has a lot of talent and has been playing good football in a general sense, this Auburn team plays better at home. It's also stinging after a messy Iron Bowl. Life without Tank Bigsby isn't fun. I suspect this will be the day we wonder why Mark-Antony Richards wasn't playing more earlier this season.