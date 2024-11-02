Pick’em: Week 10

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
WHAT THEY THINK
Caleb Jones (7-3, 55-25), a river rat in a kayak
Auburn 27-23
This team is ready to play in front of its home crowd. It's been gone for a month and ending a sloppy stint of losses with an SEC road victory is exactly what it needed. There's now a glimmer of hope that this team can make a bowl game and I think this team believes in each other — I haven't seen the team check out. The young guys are starting to come along and it's showing. Diego Pavia returns to the scene of the crime this week, but Auburn's defense holds just enough against Pavia, with freshman Demarcus Riddick making some big-time plays. Jarquez Hunter has another big outing, Malcolm Simmons finds the end zone and Auburn gets one step closer to being .500. Give me the Tigers.
Jay G. Tate (7-3, 50-30), always served with frosty tips.
Auburn 27-17
Hugh Freeze finally breaks his Diego Pavia curse by following this one trick — actually featuring his outstanding tailback two games in a row! It’s almost a miracle. Hunter goes for 150+ and the Tigers’ defense falls in line to consummate an SEC winning streak.
Henry Patton (6-4, 48-32), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.
Auburn 20-10
The Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt story is inspiring, truly, and yes, I remember the NMSU game, but Auburn just matches up too well with this team. For as fun as Vanderbilt has been, they cannot stop the run, but Alabama and Texas weren’t able to make them pay there — Auburn can and will. Between that and the Tigers’ ability to use Demarcus Riddick as a spy on Pavia, I see this as a game that the Tigers will take with relative ease at home against a team that is flat out not as talented as Auburn.
Brian Stultz (6-4, 48-32), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.
Auburn 27-24
Is the third time a charm for Hugh Freeze against Diego Pavia? Auburn fans better hope so as a trip to a bowl game rides on this game for the Tigers. Pavia will do his usual magical stuff, but it won't be enough as the Tigers have finally learned how to win the close one. Jarquez Hunter runs over the Vanderbilt defense to the tune of 175 yards.
WHAT THEY THINK (continued)
Dan Peck (8-2, 45-35), the other guy from The Drive and film noir aficionado.
Auburn 27-17
Auburn looks primed to ruin everything for the contenders remaining on the schedule.
Hunter Adams (5-5, 45-35), your momma’s favorite football coach.
Auburn 27-24
Auburn builds off the success of last week, leans on the run game, and gets enough critical stops to defeat a relentless Vandy team at home.
Bill Cameron (5-5, 44-36), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.
Auburn 27-20
The Tigers finally snapped their losing skid, doing what they needed to do to win and hold on late. Meanwhile, the Commodores gave Texas everything they wanted and more behind Diego Pavia and company. Tiger fans certainly remember Pavia from a year ago when brought his New Mexico State team in and beat Auburn handily, just as they did the season before to Hugh Freeze and Liberty. Auburn has continued to play hard, and getting a positive result should boost the homestanding Tigers if they remember to keep feeding Jarquez Hunter.
Bryan Matthews (5-5, 43-37), I’d like a milkshake straw with that.
Auburn 20-17
I firmly believe Auburn should run its offense through Jarquez Hunter and if they do, they will beat Vandy Saturday. But I'm extremely skeptical they will. If they wait until the second quarter, as they did at UK, they may not have enough plays left to make a difference. Diego Pavia already owns the state of Alabama and Auburn is going to have to play very well and very smart in order to beat him and the Commodores. Has Auburn truly turned a corner or are we going to get more excuses about execution Saturday? I'm taking AU in a tight one but not feeling great about my pick.