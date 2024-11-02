Pick’em: Week 10

AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK

Caleb Jones (7-3, 55-25), a river rat in a kayak

Auburn 27-23

This team is ready to play in front of its home crowd. It's been gone for a month and ending a sloppy stint of losses with an SEC road victory is exactly what it needed. There's now a glimmer of hope that this team can make a bowl game and I think this team believes in each other — I haven't seen the team check out. The young guys are starting to come along and it's showing. Diego Pavia returns to the scene of the crime this week, but Auburn's defense holds just enough against Pavia, with freshman Demarcus Riddick making some big-time plays. Jarquez Hunter has another big outing, Malcolm Simmons finds the end zone and Auburn gets one step closer to being .500. Give me the Tigers.

Jay G. Tate (7-3, 50-30), always served with frosty tips.

Auburn 27-17

Hugh Freeze finally breaks his Diego Pavia curse by following this one trick — actually featuring his outstanding tailback two games in a row! It’s almost a miracle. Hunter goes for 150+ and the Tigers’ defense falls in line to consummate an SEC winning streak.

Henry Patton (6-4, 48-32), likes giant gas stations with beaver mascots.

Auburn 20-10

The Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt story is inspiring, truly, and yes, I remember the NMSU game, but Auburn just matches up too well with this team. For as fun as Vanderbilt has been, they cannot stop the run, but Alabama and Texas weren’t able to make them pay there — Auburn can and will. Between that and the Tigers’ ability to use Demarcus Riddick as a spy on Pavia, I see this as a game that the Tigers will take with relative ease at home against a team that is flat out not as talented as Auburn.

Brian Stultz (6-4, 48-32), a lover of Murder, She Wrote and rom-coms.

Auburn 27-24

Is the third time a charm for Hugh Freeze against Diego Pavia? Auburn fans better hope so as a trip to a bowl game rides on this game for the Tigers. Pavia will do his usual magical stuff, but it won't be enough as the Tigers have finally learned how to win the close one. Jarquez Hunter runs over the Vanderbilt defense to the tune of 175 yards.